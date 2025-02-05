Trump: Take People Who Play the 'Knock Out Game' and Get Them Out of Our Country

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele just offered an interesting deal to the Trump administration.

When Secretary of State Marco Rubio was visiting the country this week, Bukele offered to house criminal illegal aliens and even certain American prisoners in exchange for a fee.

It’s an intriguing offer, to say the least, and the administration is not even entirely sure that it’s legal.

But President Donald Trump seems to think it could work.

“We could make deals where we’d get these animals out of our country,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“If you take the shooters, the people that hit old ladies in the back of the head with a baseball bat when they’re not looking,” he continued, “the people that take out a gun and shoot you for no reason at all, and we can get these animals out of our country and put them in a different country under the supervision of somebody that made a relatively small fee to maintain these people.”

Trump drew attention to the lengthy rap sheets that some criminals in our country possess.

“These are criminals. You call them hardened criminals. They’ve been in jail 40 times,” he said, noting that “every time the person gets out” the offender finds himself immediately involved in illegal conduct once more.

“He commits another crime within 24 hours,” Trump continued. “And it’s a heinous crime, it’s a rough crime.”

“We don’t want these people in our country either. We don’t want them in our country.”

The sentiment expressed by Trump, who spent most of his life in New York City, comes after several years of elevated crime rates, especially in major American metropolitan areas, thanks to woke prosecutors who bought into “defund the police” rhetoric and who release dangerous criminals back onto the streets.

As just one example, take the late Jordan Neely, the homeless man who Daniel Penny placed into a chokehold on a New York City subway two years ago.

Though he was portrayed by the media as an innocent Michael Jackson impersonator, Neely was arrested no less than 42 times as an adult.

His offenses included dragging and kidnapping a seven-year-old girl, punching a 64-year-old man during an altercation, and even slugging a 67-year-old female stranger in the face as she exited the subway.

Beyond unhinged homeless people, there are even some teenagers who have been known to play “the knockout game,” a challenge in which they attack random strangers on the street just for fun, including women and children.

Chilling video shows knockout punch that killed man, 61, in Brooklyn https://t.co/sDEntI5Fg9 pic.twitter.com/n1ssSbT9V5 — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2022

There are obvious concerns with shipping Americans off to gang prisons in Central America.

But think of this policy from the perspective of the typical American living in a major city.

Between packing violent repeat offenders into a prison thousands of miles away or into subway cars on one’s commute home from work, the choice is rather clear.

