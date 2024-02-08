Two JetBlue Planes Collide on Tarmac
Two JetBlue airplanes collided on the tarmac at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday morning.
According to WFXT-TV, the collision occurred at around 6:40 a.m. ET as one plane was maneuvering onto a de-icing pad.
The aircraft’s winglet struck another jet in the tail section, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Both planes sustained damage and were taken out of service for repairs.
#BREAKINGNEWS: Two Jet Blue planes collided on the ground at Logan Airport on Thursday morning, FAA says
📸Dave Sauter, Real Ryan B, and Scott Pickard https://t.co/BNaicCKSgY pic.twitter.com/sskdKm9znX
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 8, 2024
Passengers had their travel plans put on hold while JetBlue worked to place them on different flights. One of the flights was headed to Las Vegas while the other was bound for Orlando.
A passenger on the Las Vegas-bound flight said his plane was full at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported.
Two JetBlue planes clipped each other Thursday morning while on a de-icing pad at Boston Logan International Airport. https://t.co/ic2j5rq5rR pic.twitter.com/a7TF6iB34p
— ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2024
It is unclear what caused the collision. The FAA vowed to get to the bottom of the incident in its statement.
JetBlue also promised an investigation.
“Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred,” the airline said in a statement.
The company faced mockery online, with social media users suggesting its commitment to “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives was to blame for the accident:
Hey @JetBlue how is that DEI working out for you?
— T.Y. (@TylerB_5) February 8, 2024
Are they flown by diversity hires instead of merit? https://t.co/LxXTAIpRZD
— Dennis Herberger Jr (@DennisHerberger) February 8, 2024
Hopefully the crew was diverse and greeted by their preferred pronouns.
— RoadKING (@theRoadKING) February 8, 2024
JetBlue says on its website that it is committed to creating an “inclusive environment,” whether it is in “a corner office or a conference room, frontline or flight deck.”
The company said in a 2022 report that it has set “aggressive goals with the mission to change the aviation industry” and has had “tremendous success in diversifying our pipeline of pilots and airplane technicians.”
