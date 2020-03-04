'Unplanned' Actress Sets Off Firestorm with Claim Hallmark Snubbed the Pro-Life Film

Hallmark’s appeasement of the radical left appears to have taken another turn after claims it snubbed the pro-life hit “Unplanned,” but one call revealed the network isn’t to blame at all.

The alleged censorship began after “Unplanned” received a nomination at the 2020 Movieguide Awards. Alongside the movie, actress Ashley Bratcher was also nominated for her work.

When Hallmark Drama aired the awards, however, Bratcher claims mentions of the movie were edited out.

“Outraged,” Bratcher wrote on Twitter. “Movieguide awards recently aired on [Hallmark Drama] & [“Unplanned”] & I were nominated. We were the ONLY nominees who were not recognized.

“Hallmark has ERASED us from the show and refused to acknowledge us as nominees.

“This is completely UNACCEPTABLE.”

Outraged. Movieguide awards recently aired on @hallmarkdrama & @UnplannedMovie & I were nominated. We were the ONLY nominees who were not recognized. Hallmark has ERASED us from the show and refused to acknowledge us as nominees. This is completely UNACCEPTABLE.@hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/n6KZiXnp1k — Ashley Bratcher (@_AshleyBratcher) March 2, 2020

In a call to Lifesite News, Movieguide founder Dr. Ted Baehr explained how “Unplanned” ended up cut from the broadcast.

Baehr revealed that it wasn’t Hallmark censorship that snubbed the film, but simply the result of editing the awards for television broadcast.

In order to fit the three-hour-long awards show into a Hallmark slot three times smaller than that, editors had to make some tough calls.

“We made some decisions. We may have made some wrong decisions, but we’ve made decisions,” Baehr said.

Baehr said that he was one of the driving forces that pushed for “Unplanned” to be included in the awards show in the first place.

Despite the cuts angering “Unplanned” fans, Baehr said he stands by the decisions of his editorial team, who were responsible for cutting the awards show down to size.

It’s not hard to see why Bratcher originally blamed Hallmark for what looked like a snub.

Network executives recently took a stand for the LGBT agenda, promising to add more tolerant and diverse films to its lineup.

While it appears the removal of “Unplanned” mentions was simply the result of editors cutting the awards program down to television size, it does not change the fact that the movie is often a target of the pro-abortion crowd.

At this critical juncture in time, networks like Hallmark need to realize they play a powerful cultural role in defending life, and should do all they can to promote this conservative message.

