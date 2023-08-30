Share
Commentary

Utah Farmer Wins Mrs. American 2023, Gives Pro-Life Message While on Stage

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  August 30, 2023 at 8:52am
Share

We hear the words “women’s empowerment” all the time these days.

Generally, the words conjure up images of manly-looking women in tight business suits climbing up the corporate ladder as they step on the heads of their male counterparts.

Or, in the alternative, it is used as a justification for rampant female promiscuity and immodesty.

In some cases, “women’s” empowerment doesn’t refer to women at all.

So it was a refreshing change to hear the answer that this year’s “Mrs. American” gave to the question, “When have you felt the most empowered?

Trending:
Beloved Olympic Figure Skater, 31, Killed in Tragic Accident

Hannah Neeleman, the newly crowned Mrs. American 2023, is a 33-year-old rancher, entrepreneur and social media sensation known for her Ballerina Farm brand. With 6.5 million TikTok and 6.1 million Instagram followers, Neeleman’s family has captivated the online world, according to Evie Magazine.


Born in Springville, Utah, Neeleman initially gained fame as a talented ballerina, which led her to the prestigious Juilliard School in New York.

 


In 2017, Neeleman and her husband established Ballerina Farm, a successful farm-to-table business that sells a variety of farm products and kitchen essentials.


The couple has seven children. Neeleman has fascinated the social media world with frequent posts of herself preparing beautiful homemade meals, utilizing raw milk and farm-raised meat, and just working on her farm with her children.

Related:
Teen Boy Snags Strange Object While Out Fishing, Soon Knows He Needs to Visit a Farmer


Before being crowned Mrs. American in 2023, she had also been Miss New York City in 2010 and Mrs. Utah in 2021.

With all her accomplishments, Neeleman would have plenty of options when asked, “When have you felt the most empowered?

But her answer highlighted the most important and empowering aspect of being a woman: motherhood.

“I have felt this feeling seven times now as I bring these sacred souls to the earth … after I hold that newborn baby in my arms. The feeling of motherhood … is the most empowering feeling I have ever felt,” Neeleman said.


“There is no better answer,” one X user wrote.

 

“They were really trying to get a lib-style answer. She did not disappoint,” another tweet read.

In Proverbs 31, the Bible talks about the “virtuous woman.” But if you read the passage carefully, she really is also an “empowered woman.” She owns a business (verse 18 says she makes sure her trading is profitable) but also manages her household and cares for her husband and her kids (they rise up and call her “blessed”).

An empowered woman is a Christian concept.

An empowered woman can be a beautiful concept.

And unlike the left’s concept of it, we don’t have to be promiscuous or look like men to achieve it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Utah Farmer Wins Mrs. American 2023, Gives Pro-Life Message While on Stage
Biden's Border: Illegal Immigrant Smugglers Donning Body Armor, Shooting at Agents
People Immediately Spot Big Problem in Picture of Biden Visiting Kids at Middle School
Tucker Carlson's Next Interview Could Make Him Hated Around the Globe, But It's One the World Needs to Hear: Report
White House Visitor Logs Show Who Quietly Met with Administration Weeks Before Trump Indictment: Report
See more...

Conversation