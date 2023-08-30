We hear the words “women’s empowerment” all the time these days.

Generally, the words conjure up images of manly-looking women in tight business suits climbing up the corporate ladder as they step on the heads of their male counterparts.

Or, in the alternative, it is used as a justification for rampant female promiscuity and immodesty.

In some cases, “women’s” empowerment doesn’t refer to women at all.

So it was a refreshing change to hear the answer that this year’s “Mrs. American” gave to the question, “When have you felt the most empowered?

Hannah Neeleman, the newly crowned Mrs. American 2023, is a 33-year-old rancher, entrepreneur and social media sensation known for her Ballerina Farm brand. With 6.5 million TikTok and 6.1 million Instagram followers, Neeleman’s family has captivated the online world, according to Evie Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah @Ballerina Farm (@ballerinafarm)



Born in Springville, Utah, Neeleman initially gained fame as a talented ballerina, which led her to the prestigious Juilliard School in New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah @Ballerina Farm (@ballerinafarm)



In 2017, Neeleman and her husband established Ballerina Farm, a successful farm-to-table business that sells a variety of farm products and kitchen essentials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah @Ballerina Farm (@ballerinafarm)



The couple has seven children. Neeleman has fascinated the social media world with frequent posts of herself preparing beautiful homemade meals, utilizing raw milk and farm-raised meat, and just working on her farm with her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah @Ballerina Farm (@ballerinafarm)



Before being crowned Mrs. American in 2023, she had also been Miss New York City in 2010 and Mrs. Utah in 2021.

With all her accomplishments, Neeleman would have plenty of options when asked, “When have you felt the most empowered?

But her answer highlighted the most important and empowering aspect of being a woman: motherhood.

“I have felt this feeling seven times now as I bring these sacred souls to the earth … after I hold that newborn baby in my arms. The feeling of motherhood … is the most empowering feeling I have ever felt,” Neeleman said.

“When have you felt the most empowered?” Miss America 2023: “I have felt this feeling seven times now as I bring these sacred souls to the earth… after I hold that newborn baby in my arms. The feeling of motherhood…is the most empowering feeling I have ever felt. pic.twitter.com/ybs1okw37l — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 28, 2023



“There is no better answer,” one X user wrote.

There is no better answer. — #Nuremberg2 TheTechOG (@lostleadintampa) August 28, 2023

“They were really trying to get a lib-style answer. She did not disappoint,” another tweet read.

They were really trying to get a lib-style answer. She did not disappoint 😊 — Manifest Destiny (@real_politique) August 29, 2023

In Proverbs 31, the Bible talks about the “virtuous woman.” But if you read the passage carefully, she really is also an “empowered woman.” She owns a business (verse 18 says she makes sure her trading is profitable) but also manages her household and cares for her husband and her kids (they rise up and call her “blessed”).

An empowered woman is a Christian concept.

An empowered woman can be a beautiful concept.

And unlike the left’s concept of it, we don’t have to be promiscuous or look like men to achieve it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.