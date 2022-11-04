'That's Called Motherhood, Shut Up': Megyn Kelly Exposes Meghan's Obvious Pandering to Mothers

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wants her fellow mothers to know she’s just like the rest of us.

Of course, nobody’s buying it — especially not former Fox News host and mother-of-three Megyn Kelly, who used her incisive wit to knock the former “Deal or No Deal” briefcase girl down to size.

In an appearance Thursday with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray, Kelly ridiculed Meghan’s account of her daily life the duchess shared on her “Archetypes” podcast.

“I love that she’s trying to do the ‘I’m just like you,’ routine,” Kelly, who is also a podcaster, said.

“‘I make breakfast for my two kids…and I get them off to school,'” Kelly continued imitating Meghan, who shares children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with her husband Prince Harry.

“Hello, that’s called motherhood. Shut up,” Kelly said playfully.

“Most of us don’t run around looking for credit for it. It’s what you do when you have children,” Kelly pointed out.

“No one believes any of this, and you don’t get credit for being a normal person,” she added.

Kelly went on to razz the duchess for her “classic Meghan” account of what it was like lounging by the pool with Canadian First Lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a bit that was shared in a YouTube short by Sky News.

“‘This wasn’t our day of being the wives and moms all perfectly coiffed with updos and pearls and demure smiles,'” Kelly quoted Meghan.

“She’s so relatable, isn’t she, ladies?” Kelly quipped as Murray laughed.

“Isn’t this how we all spend our free time when we’re not taking care of our children? Looking for pats on the back?”

“Meanwhile, you know she’s got a full staff as big as ‘Downton Abby’ helping her get the cereal on the little tray for the baby,” Kelly said, likening her life to the fictional television drama about a grand English country estate.

Although Kelly herself likely leads a life more similar to Meghan’s than to most suburban mothers, she’s spot on about this feeble attempt to be relatable.

There’s not a chance that Meghan, who threw away the family’s birthright status as literal royalty to roll the dice for Hollywood nobility, lives as humbly as she’s portraying with this fairytale.

Meghan and Harry have a combined net worth of some $60 million even after leaving the royal family, Parade Magazine reported.

They have a grand estate and a nanny to take care of the children, even if Meghan really makes their breakfast every morning.

Unlike the rest of us, Meghan and Harry have rubbed elbows with the world’s elite, inserted themselves into political issues, and sat down with the queen of media, Oprah Winfrey, to air their family’s dirty laundry.

Meghan has shed her share of crocodile tears for the camera, polishing her valuable victim image that continues to keep her relevant and in the public eye.

But like many elites, Meghan seems obsessed with simultaneously living the high life while pretending to be just like the rest of us workaday peons she likely has disdain for.

She’s rich and glamorous. She wants to be noticed, appreciated and thought of as relevant. Now she wants to be applauded for feeding her own children.

Meanwhile, millions of mothers take care of their children without hired help and certainly not while “perfectly coiffed with updos and pearls” — and it’s painfully clear Meghan wouldn’t last a day in that world.

