New video shared by NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello showed the moment when police handcuffed and questioned Jordan Willis outside his home shortly after the bodies of three of his friends were found in the backyard of his Kansas City, Missouri, rental home.

Ashton Brady, who lives across the street from Willis, said he began shooting video after he saw a woman outside Willis’ home on Jan. 9 and then police cars and at least one ambulance drove up.

“Bro, what is going on right now,” Brady, who at first seems to have assumed the woman had called authorities to report domestic violence, says on the video. “What is going on right now?”

Brady told Caprariello that he was getting ready for bed and noticed the woman who “looked distressed” when he went to lock his front door.

“She kept looking back towards the house,” Brady said. “I thought it was weird.”

He saw the woman — later identified as the fiancée of Clayton McGeeney, one of the deceased — talking to police, and saw them interviewing Willis as well. They also searched the house and yard.

Brady didn’t know what had happened behind his neighbor’s house until he woke up the next morning and saw the news.

Brady had just moved into the neighborhood, and had never seen the cars of the three men parked there until Jan. 7, the Sunday the men met at Willis’ house to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game.

“All of a sudden, that whole weekend, there was cars parked right in front of our drive,” he said. “And they never left.”

He added that he’d never seen Willis outside of his home, though it should be noted that Brady hadn’t lived in the neighborhood very long.

Brady speculated that the deaths of the three men — David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and McGeeney, 36 — were due to a “bad drug.” The New York Post reported that police were awaiting the completion of a toxicology report, but have continued to insist that the deaths were not being investigated as homicides.

In an X post, Caprariello said that he’d been “told he was uncuffed, put into a police car and driven away.”

This is video I obtained of the moment investigators arrived at Jordan Willis’ home. It’s about 10 minutes after Clayton McGeeney’s fiancée discovered the three men’s bodies and called 911. You can see Jordan cuffed and detained on his front stoop while police ask him… pic.twitter.com/928yd4DV8o — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) January 30, 2024

“Later, police could be seen going room to room with flashlights searching for more evidence,” he added.

