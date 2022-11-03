'The View' Host Attacks Suburban Women Voting GOP: It's 'Like Roaches Voting for Raid'

ABC’s “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin chastised white suburban women for shifting their support to the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the GOP now has a 15 percentage point advantage with this demographic, which makes up 20 percent of the electorate.

That represents a 27 point swing from the Journal’s August polling.

“I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid,” Hostin said during “The View” on Thursday.

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah, who worked in the Trump administration, countered, “That’s insulting to the voter.”

Hostin continued, saying, “They’re voting against their own self-interest.”

“Do we love democracy or not?” Farah asked. “I’m just saying it’s insulting to the voter. People make up decisions on what’s right for their family.”

“I’m very surprised that white, Republican, suburban women are voting against their own health care,” Hostin responded.

The View: "White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It's almost like roaches voting for Raid."

The Journal did not report the shift was among “white, Republican, suburban women,” as Hostin recounted, but rather white suburban women overall.

The economy appears to be driving the shift.

“We’re talking about a collapse, if you will, in that group on the perceptions of the economy,” Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio said. Fabrizio conducted the poll with Democratic pollster John Anzalone.

The Journal’s survey found that 74 percent of white suburban woman feel the economy is “heading in the wrong direction,” with 54 percent of white suburban women believing the country is already in a recession.

Poll respondents listed their top issues to be rising prices (34 percent) followed by threats to democracy (28 percent) and the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade (16 percent).

Democrats spent heavily in campaign ads addressing abortion, thinking that messaging would help sway women voters.

The Associated Press reported in September that Democrats spent more than $124 million in television ads discussing or referring to abortion.

“Since the high court’s decision in June to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, roughly 1 in 3 television advertising dollars spent by Democrats and their allies have focused on abortion,” according to the AP.

Meanwhile Republican ads focused on the economy, crime and immigration.

Dana Gianassi of Lincoln, California, told the Journal that though she is an independent, who usually splits her ballot, she has already voted a straight Republican ticket this election.

“Right now I feel the Democrats are ruining our country,” she said.

Former White House aide and Republican pollster Kellyanne Conway said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday that the polling shift among suburban women and Latinos indicated a “realignment” toward the GOP.

“The most important shift in that poll, according to The Wall Street Journal, is that suburban women — 20 percent of the electorate — have shifted 26 points to the Republicans. And working-class Latino voters are now also voting Republican,” said Conway, who successfully led former President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

“That’s not just a Republican wave, that’s a realignment of voters to a conservative philosophy,” Conway argued.

The Journal conducted its poll with 1,500 registered voters from Oct. 22 to 26.

The news outlet said, “The sample of white suburban women was smaller and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points or 8 percentage points on some of the policy questions.”

