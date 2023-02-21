Watch: Camera Catches Body Falling Down Air Force One Stairs, And This Time It Isn't Biden

President Biden arrived in Poland yesterday in an attempt to reassure our allies of American support against Russia in the war in Ukraine, but his arrival did not quite go according to plan.

After his visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden then made a trip to Warsaw, where he arrived on Air Force One on Monday night.

But as Biden and his entourage were exiting the aircraft, something rather embarrassing happened. A camera caught a body falling down the stairs of Air Force One, and this time, it was not Biden.

Biden landed in Poland at Warsaw Chopin Airport on Monday night and then… someone fell out of Air Force One 🥴 pic.twitter.com/MIiXFFrE7N — Woj 🇵🇱 (@Woj_Pawelczyk) February 21, 2023

Now obviously this is not to make fun of whoever fell down the stairs, it happens to all of us once in a while, including to Joe Biden himself in one rather embarrassing incident on Air Force One.

Yet many people have been quick to point out that this is almost symbolic of the Biden administration at this point: a failure.

One of Biden’s staffers fell down the stairs getting off Air Force One. I guess walking up/down stairs and helping the people of Ohio are complicated tasks for the Biden Administration. Talk about the most incompetent Administration in American history.

pic.twitter.com/7LAoQRPoks — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) February 21, 2023

Watching the Biden Administration is kinda like watching a slap stick comedy – how to depart Air Force One the Biden way… pic.twitter.com/4rNw1uoDoY — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) February 21, 2023

Kinda metaphorical of how US is sliding downwards globally. — the exDem and exRepub 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@joysamcyborg) February 21, 2023

One Twitter user joked that falling down the stairs was something that all members of the Biden administration had in common, posting a video of a man falling down stairs with the caption “Just another Biden appointee arriving….”

Just another Biden appointee arriving…. pic.twitter.com/etwsyW10cb — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) February 21, 2023

Again, if this were just a one-off incident, it would not be that big of a deal, but the fact is, this is very symbolic of a much bigger problem.

When you combine this with recurring gaffes from both Biden and his administration, along with the horrible leadership that has become a hallmark of the presidency, you can only arrive at the conclusion that, so far, Biden has been one of the worst presidents in history.

This gaffe is made even worse when one considers the context of this visit. Joe Biden is attempting to reassure our allies of American strength and stability while we teeter on the brink of World War III.

Yet this arrival does not make the Biden administration look either strong or stable, and it certainly does not inspire the confidence of either the American people or our allies who rely on our support.

The Biden administration has become an absolute laughing stock, and as a result, neither our allies nor our enemies are taking the United States seriously.

How can our allies rely on us to support them when we cannot keep our own country in order, and how can we deter our enemies given the state of the nation? Biden’s leadership is really turning into a catastrophe.

