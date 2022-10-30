Parler Share
Watch: Kamala Harris at the Ready to Save Joe Biden from Tumbling off Stage

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2022 at 5:28pm
President Joe Biden capped an evening of flubs and faux pas on Friday by appearing ready to walk off the edge of a stage as he and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a Democratic Party event in Philadelphia.

Biden’s close call took place after his speech.


In writing about the episode for Red State, Nick Arama gave his two cents: “Biden went to the end of the stage and made a motion as though to jump off the stage.”

“Look at Kamala Harris as she first appears terrified and then decides to play it off as a joke halfway through. The look on her face is something else,” Arama wrote.

It was, perhaps, a fitting end to an evening in which Biden botched the number of states in the union, misfired on the name of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and erroneously bragged about lowering gas prices.

Words and Biden have had difficulty this week, as when he said there are “eight bullets in a round,” indicated airline seating rules only impact minorities and called Harris a “great president.”

Fox News has been keeping score of Biden’s gaffes. From Sept. 26 to Oct. 24, the president had an average of .810 gaffes a day, with 17 flubs in that time period.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, a former White House doctor who has said Biden’s cognitive abilities are declining, summed up his attitude toward the president with this tweet on Monday: “Does Biden even KNOW he’s President?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
