16-Year-Old Athlete Defies Olympic Officials, Proclaims Truth About Jesus as She Wins Medal

 By Michael Schwarz  July 29, 2024 at 9:39am
Already a superstar in her home country, 16-year-old Rayssa Leal of Brazil suddenly has more than two billion new fans.

During Sunday’s street skateboarding final in Paris, France, the teenage phenom defied official guidelines and helped alter the tone of the blasphemous Olympic Games by delivering a courageous message in sign language on her way to winning the bronze medal.

“Jesus is the way, the truth and the life,” Leal signed.

Better yet, she did not conceal her intention. The teenager waited for the camera to approach and then made sure that viewers across the world could see her message.

Readers can watch Leal’s courageous act below:

In addition to rallying Christians worldwide, Leal’s brief-yet-brave act exposed the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) grotesque hypocrisy.

Under the IOC Athletes’ Commission’s Rule 50, “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Apparently, the IOC does not regard men in drag reenacting the Last Supper as political or religious propaganda.

During Friday’s ghastly opening ceremonies, Christians watched in outrage as woke degenerates showcased their sexual fetishes while mocking Jesus Christ and His apostles.

Olympic officials have since made the situation worse by issuing an “I’m sorry you were offended”-style apology.

Christianity ranks as the world’s largest faith tradition with more than two billion followers worldwide. Surely no other community of that size would tolerate such provocation as they endured on Friday.

At minimum, France’s demonic Olympic display raised legitimate questions about how Christians can best fight back.

A Brazilian teenage superstar fought back in perhaps the best and only way she could.

According to CNN, Leal’s medal-winning final trick produced a “deafening roar” from the “many green-and-gold-clad” Brazilian fans in attendance.

An Internet sensation since age 7, Leal has high-profile sponsors such as Nike and Monster Energy, not to mention 7 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

Some of her fans even took a cue from Leal’s pious demonstration as they watched her compete.

“We were literally praying, holding hands. It was like: ‘She’s going to make it.’ I don’t know how, but I really believed that she was going to make it,” Brazilian fan Michelle Arruda said.

Indeed, we may thank Leal and her fellow Brazilians for the reminder that prayer and courage will defeat all.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
