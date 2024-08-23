Share
Commentary

Watch: Tim Walz Slammed by Viewers After They See Him Aggressively Yank His Disabled Son Front Stage

 By Samantha Chang  August 23, 2024 at 6:24am
Share

Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, ignited volcanic outrage after being seen aggressively yanking his disabled son’s hand while parading him on stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A chilling viral video clip shows Walz violently pulling the hand of 17-year-old Gus as his family posed on stage Thursday night.

Numerous X users expressed shock and disgust at the Democrat’s hostile demeanor and angry gesture toward his disabled son.

“Is it just me or did Tim Walz aggressively yank his son last night on stage? Seems like he could be a very different person behind closed doors,” one person wrote.

Trending:
RFK Jr.'s VP Pick Outlines Democrats' Election Nightmare, Which Could Be a Rude Awakening for Kamala Harris

Others commenters agreed that the leftist governor‘s aggressive tugging looked a tad abusive.

This is especially troubling since Guz Walz is disabled, having been diagnosed with Non-Verbal Learning Disability, which exhibits symptoms similar to autism.

And social media was quick to call out the elder Walz for the way he seemingly treated Gus:

Will Kamala Harris lose?

Related:
Kamala Harris Raises Eyebrows by Bizarrely Skipping Obama Night at DNC

“I grew up around many people who were abusive and high-tempered behind closed doors and this is exactly how they acted,” another X user observed. “That look that Tim Walz has on his face …

“[I]f you grew up around abuse … you know that look (and that arm jerk).”

Numerous commenters said they felt sorry for Gus, because if the governor “treats his son like that in front of millions of people, you know it’s much worse at home.”

In the two weeks since Tim Walz was announced as Harris’ running mate, he has been an abject disaster — even before this latest viral incident.

The massive lies he has been caught in has fueled criticism that he wasn’t properly vetted before being thrust onto the national stage.

Walz has been savaged by military veterans for alleged “stolen valor” amid reports he ducked out on a deployment to Iraq —- all while repeatedly implying over the years that he was a war veteran.

The Minnesota governor also allegedly lied about his rank upon retirement from the military and a DUI arrest.

He also falsely claimed he and his wife had used in-vitro fertilization to have their children.

All politicians — indeed, all humans — shade the truth to some degree, but why would anyone push such egregious lies that are easily disprovable?

Walz’s alarming web of deceit undermines Kamala Harris‘ already-flailing campaign and lends more credence to mounting public perception that she has neither the judgment nor the capacity to lead the nation.

Oh, well.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Watch: Tim Walz Slammed by Viewers After They See Him Aggressively Yank His Disabled Son Front Stage
Is Bill Clinton Okay? Viewers Left Stunned After Noticing His Shaky Hands During Viral DNC Speech
Watch: Michelle Obama Gets Clear Sign from DNC Crowd as Election Nears, and It May Affect Trump
Watch: NBA Coach Steve Kerr Says It's Time for Trump to Go 'Night Night' During Bizarre DNC Joke, Sparks Backlash
Watch: Kamala Harris Can't Answer Question About Her Own Policy in Shocking Moment with Press - 'It Pays for Itself'
See more...

Conversation