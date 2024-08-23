Watch: Tim Walz Slammed by Viewers After They See Him Aggressively Yank His Disabled Son Front Stage

Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, ignited volcanic outrage after being seen aggressively yanking his disabled son’s hand while parading him on stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A chilling viral video clip shows Walz violently pulling the hand of 17-year-old Gus as his family posed on stage Thursday night.

Numerous X users expressed shock and disgust at the Democrat’s hostile demeanor and angry gesture toward his disabled son.

“Is it just me or did Tim Walz aggressively yank his son last night on stage? Seems like he could be a very different person behind closed doors,” one person wrote.

MUST WATCH: Is it just me or did Tim Walz aggressively yank his son last night on stage? Seems like he could be a very different person behind closed doors… pic.twitter.com/Csuw92XTFF — Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) August 23, 2024

Others commenters agreed that the leftist governor‘s aggressive tugging looked a tad abusive.

This is especially troubling since Guz Walz is disabled, having been diagnosed with Non-Verbal Learning Disability, which exhibits symptoms similar to autism.

And social media was quick to call out the elder Walz for the way he seemingly treated Gus:

Tim Walz yanking his special needs son around in front of millions watching is really disturbing. All that good dad nonsense is a HOAX

pic.twitter.com/UBLc5zNbUn — George (@BehizyTweets) August 23, 2024

His facial expression while tugging hard on his sons arm is an ugly sign. Watching that gives me fear. That’s not a nice man. — JillyBean (@janders51990) August 23, 2024

That’s the universal grab saying “Shut up and pretend that you’re happy!” — The Pentagon (@The__Pentagon) August 23, 2024

“I grew up around many people who were abusive and high-tempered behind closed doors and this is exactly how they acted,” another X user observed. “That look that Tim Walz has on his face …

“[I]f you grew up around abuse … you know that look (and that arm jerk).”

I grew up around many people who were abusive and high tempered behind closed doors and this is exactly how they acted. That look that Tim Walz has on his face… if you grew up around abuse…you know that look(and that arm jerk). I pray this was a one-off situation that… pic.twitter.com/2Mk8uoiUtF — ✞ Gabriel ✞ (@gabrielhaynes) August 23, 2024

It was not only the way he jerked his son’s hand, it was the look on his face when he did it. You could tell he was angry. Very disturbing. — Sharon Palmer (@SharPalm1918) August 23, 2024

Numerous commenters said they felt sorry for Gus, because if the governor “treats his son like that in front of millions of people, you know it’s much worse at home.”

If he treats his son like that in front of millions of people, you know it’s much worse at home. I feel sorry for the kid. — Cindi (@Cymw2022) August 23, 2024

In the two weeks since Tim Walz was announced as Harris’ running mate, he has been an abject disaster — even before this latest viral incident.

The massive lies he has been caught in has fueled criticism that he wasn’t properly vetted before being thrust onto the national stage.

Walz has been savaged by military veterans for alleged “stolen valor” amid reports he ducked out on a deployment to Iraq —- all while repeatedly implying over the years that he was a war veteran.

Stolen Valor Tim Walz abandoned his troops so he could run for political office. Don’t take my word for it. Listen to the men he served with. pic.twitter.com/XtN2NBCLAG — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 21, 2024

The Minnesota governor also allegedly lied about his rank upon retirement from the military and a DUI arrest.

He also falsely claimed he and his wife had used in-vitro fertilization to have their children.

Democrats are gaslighting you. This image was used last night at the DNC Convention to introduce Tim Walz with the rank of “Command Sergeant Major.” Problem is that Walz’s uniform signifies that he is only a Sergeant Major. This is Stolen Valor. pic.twitter.com/fKDFoY0D1r — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 22, 2024

All politicians — indeed, all humans — shade the truth to some degree, but why would anyone push such egregious lies that are easily disprovable?

Walz’s alarming web of deceit undermines Kamala Harris‘ already-flailing campaign and lends more credence to mounting public perception that she has neither the judgment nor the capacity to lead the nation.

Oh, well.

