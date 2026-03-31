Watch: Trump Nails the Real Truth About Dealing with Iran: And 7 Words Said It All

Back when Russia was the USSR, the late, great Rush Limbaugh came up with what he called “The First 35 Undeniable Truths of Life.”

Some of the rules have not aged so well, like No. 1: “The greatest threat to humanity lies in the nuclear arsenal of the USSR.” Well, since it no longer exists … we can strike that one off the list.

Meanwhile, some of the minor ones have proved to be undeniably correct. No. 29: “The L.A. Raiders will never be the team that they were when they called Oakland home.”

The Raiders, then in Los Angeles, moved back to Oakland, then to Las Vegas. They’ve never been the team they were before the 1982 move down the 101 Freeway to La La Land.

However, there are a few on this list which are particularly apt in this conflict with Iran, Operation Epic Fury. In no particular order.

No. 30: “The U.S. will again go to war.”

No. 4: “Peace does not mean the absence of war.”

No. 6: “Ours is a world governed by the aggressive use of force.”

President Donald Trump, thank God, understands this. In comments he made on Air Force One Monday night, he showed this by saying exactly what needs to happen whenever Iran — which strives to replace the USSR as the greatest threat to humanity by getting a nuke — behaves in ways contrary to actual world peace.

And he managed it in just seven words: “We always have to blow them up.”

Trump was discussing the latest developments in the conflict, including the fact that Iran had let 20 ships through what maritime intelligence source Lloyd’s List described as a “Tehran-approved route” through Iranian territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I think out of a sign of respect, 20 boats of oil. Big, big boats of oil, going through the Hormuz Strait,” Trump told reporters.

“That’s taking place starting tomorrow morning. Over the next couple of days, a lot of boats,” he continued. “And, I would only say that we’re doing extremely well in that negotiation, but you never know with Iran — because we negotiate with them, and then we always have to blow them up.”

Trump: When Things Go Bad with Iran, We BLOW THEM UP “They gave us, I think out of a sign of respect, twenty big boats of oil going through the Hormuz Strait. That’s taking place starting tomorrow morning over the next couple of days. A lot of boats.I would only say that we’re… pic.twitter.com/FHjp62IsGJ — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) March 30, 2026

Which, you know, accurate.

If you don’t believe me, look at Iran’s strategy in this war, which has been to fire missiles and drones at every country in the region in the hopes that they’ll tell the United States to stop our aggressive use of force so that Iran may continue their aggressive use of force.

And we somehow wonder why we initiated Operation Epic Fury to make sure that Iran doesn’t have a nuke or a serious ballistic missile program, or tore up Obama’s so-called “nuclear deal” which would have allowed the country to re-arm after a short lacuna in weapons development.

This, too, bring to mind two more of Rush’s rules, sadly way more true than he would ever live to see.

Rule No. 31: “To more and more people, a victorious U.S. is a sinful U.S.”

Rule No. 32: “This is frightening and ominous.”

In a world where people would rather just let Iran be and build itself back up — so-called Republicans, even! — both of these things are true and harrowing. Remember: “We always have to blow them up.” Always.

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