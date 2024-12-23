WNBA Star Calls for Elon Musk to Be Sent 'Back to Africa'

Now and then, one needs the sobering reminder that Democrats and their establishment media minions have brainwashed millions of Americans.

For instance, Sunday on the social media platform X, 32-year-old guard Natasha Cloud of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury dutifully regurgitated establishment propaganda with respect to X owner Elon Musk, whom Democrats have recently given the same harsh and dishonest treatment they once reserved for President-elect Donald Trump.

“So when y’all gone tell Elon to go back to Africa?” Cloud posted.

So when y’all gone tell Elon to go back to Africa? — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) December 22, 2024

Musk, of course, hails originally from Pretoria, South Africa.

Cloud then followed up her own post with a predictably ill-informed comment about Musk’s role in helping to defeat a gargantuan, pork-filled spending bill in the House of Representatives last week.

“Im so glad ALL these billionaires have no idea how the 3 branches of government work….or how a bill gets passed into law. Shoutout to the 38 Republicans who shot the bill down in the House while being threatened & blackmailed,” Cloud wrote.

Im so glad ALL these billionaires have no idea how the 3 branches of government work….or how a bill gets passed into law. Shoutout to the 38 Republicans who shot the bill down in the House while being threatened & blackmailed. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) December 22, 2024

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump tapped along with Musk to help rein in government spending and tame the federal bureaucracy by leading the new temporary agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency, read the mammoth House bill — in excess of 1,500 pages — and posted his objections to it Wednesday on X.

Then, Musk helped lead a public pressure campaign against the bill. He also suggested that any House members who voted for said bill should face political consequences in two years.

A significantly truncated bill eventually passed the House, albeit not without debt-related objections from conservatives.

Thus, Cloud presumably had those conservatives in mind when she gave a “shoutout” to the “38 Republicans” — although it was only 34 Republican representatives who ultimately voted against the bill.

Either way, it makes little difference.

For one thing, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark recently bent the knee to her own league’s woke mob. Now, hopefully, conservatives can stop pretending to care about that league and its privileged, resentment-filled players.

Above all, however, Cloud’s post showed the effectiveness of the establishment’s anti-Musk propaganda.

Never mind the irony of Cloud using Musk’s free speech platform to call — perhaps sarcastically — for his deportation.

No average American voter of even modest intelligence could have viewed the House’s pork-filled spending bill with anything but outrage.

Nonetheless, rather than excoriate the thieves in Congress who tried to plunder more of Americans’ money, Cloud criticized Musk.

In other words, she had no idea what abominations the bill contained. She knew only that the establishment and its media minions told her to hate Musk, much like Trump before him.

