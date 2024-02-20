Woman Wakes Up from 5-Year Coma After Mother Refused to Listen to Doctors Telling Her to Pull the Plug

The unwavering love and determination of a mother for her child’s survival are credited with keeping Jennifer Flewellen alive today, after she fought for her life and nearly had life support withdrawn before awakening from a five-year coma.

Flewellen’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and hope prevailing over adversity and skepticism.

ABC News reported that Flewellen, a mother of three boys, was driving to work on Sept. 25, 2017, after dropping her children off at school.

Shorty thereafter, she felt lightheaded while speaking with her then-husband on the phone.

She reportedly lost consciousness, veered off the road and hit a pole.

Her mother, Peggy Means, recounted the harrowing moment she learned of her daughter’s accident and the immediate rush to the hospital, where Flewellen was discovered to be in critical condition.

“They encouraged me, by like day two or three to take her off [life support],” Means explained. “I said, ‘No, not as of today. We’re not going to do that.’ And then each day, they kind of encouraged me more, and I’d say, ‘No, it’s in God’s hands.'”

Despite the grim prognosis from doctors and suggestions to remove Flewellen from life support, Means persisted in her hope and faith in God, refusing to give up on her daughter.

ABC News noted that at the time, Means was working as an industrial sewer, which kept her from seeing her daughter more than three times per week.

Eventually, her employer permitted her to take her sewing machine home, so she could conduct her work remotely, allowing her daily visits to her daughter.

Means would visit Flewellen every day except for Sundays, which she would devote to caring for and looking after her three grandsons.

Even when she wasn’t able to be present for her daughter in person, Means continued to advocate fiercely for her daughter’s right to live and quality of care.

“There was times [the staff and I] would butt heads, and then they realized I’m just trying to be her mom. I’m just wanting the best for my child,” Means said, regarding the staff at her daughter’s care facility.

Then, a breakthrough occurred in August 2022 when Flewellen showed signs of awareness for the first time in five years.

She laughed at a joke her mother told her. This moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in her recovery.

Flewellen’s gradual return to verbal communication and memory recall astonished medical professionals and her family alike. Her progress defied the odds, showcasing the remarkable potential for recovery even after years in a coma.

Today, Flewellen lives with her mother and is under her care and supervision.

Now back at home, she continues to make strides in her rehabilitation, surrounded by her family, including her sons and a grandchild. An interview on “Good Morning America,” revealed that Flewellen “is now undergoing various therapies to help her regain her strength, speech and fine motor skills.”

Recently, Flewellen’s brother, Kyle Means, initiated a GoFundMe campaign aimed at remodeling a bathroom for Flewellen’s wheelchair access and acquiring a van designed for wheelchair users. This effort will enable Means to transport Flewellen to medical consultations and various events.

