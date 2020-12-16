Disclosure: Some of the links below may contain affiliate links at no additional cost to you and may earn Liftable Media a commission on purchases. By making purchases through these links, you’ll be helping to support The Western Journal.

As Christmas closes in, consumable media is likely high on the last-minute shopping list in a number of American households.

With countless books, movies and video games on the market and no shortage of potential platforms on which to view them, however, finding that perfect gift for friends and family is no small thing.

In fact, it may be the single greatest struggle of the season — something akin to properly presenting Christianity or conservatism to those same loved ones during the uncomfortable religious and political conversations unofficially scheduled for Christmas dinner.

But worry not. The Western Journal has you covered on both counts, working its geekiest gaggle of writers to the bone in pursuit of a list that will help you confront the video game consumer in your life with conservative principles and hours of interactive enjoyment this holiday.

For full disclosure, we have included a handful of spoilers.

We have also excluded the latest big-budget shooters and annualized historical fiction titles from our list. Everybody knows the gamer in your life probably wants the new “Call of Duty” or “Assassin’s Creed.” But that’s not the top-notch nerd counsel you came here for — just like the gamer in your life doesn’t go to those two titles for patriotic pump-ups, conservative historical commentary or a halfway cohesive story.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the top conservative video games to consider gifting this Christmas.

‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’

A high fantasy role-playing game from a far-off world that never was, “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” probably comes as a surprise atop this list. But deep conservative themes crop up constantly in best-sellers such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “Harry Potter” — so before you put us to the sword, hear our defense.

Set against the backdrop of civil war, “Skyrim” begins, as every “Elder Scrolls” game does, with a medieval prisoner on death row.

As usual, players are given an opportunity to customize the race, gender, appearance and background of their character before an unexpected series of events sets them loose on a vast land of possibilities. Want to play the valiant knight? Have a day, focusing your efforts on heavy armor and swordplay. Looking to master the magical arts? Make your way to a snow-bound school for mages and unlock the mystical power of “the voice.”

“Skyrim” is a game chock-full of secret guilds, dwarven ruins, elven armies and hulking horrors around every corner. The gamer in your life could very well get thousands of hours out of this single title.

No, really. Thousands of hours.

Despite having 1000 hours into Skyrim, I decided to start a new character on PS4 Pro. I’m going back in, and I’m going in hard. @bethesda pic.twitter.com/N7JTFEyivx — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) January 5, 2017

And with the grizzled northern nation of Skyrim in conflict with the continental Third Empire of Tamriel in light of a postwar treaty with the elven Aldmeri Dominion, nearly every main quest and side story is touched by the politics of federalism. Should Skyrim be governed by the noble lords of a faraway land or the thanes who have long called the kingdom home? Every character has an opinion, but only the player can turn the tide, siding with the Imperial army or the Stormcloak rebels in an hours-long side quest complete with massive clashes and siege warfare.

Oh, and did I mention there are dragons? Yeah. There are dragons.

“Skyrim” is available on so many platforms it may as well be a meme at this point, with the original released on Playstation 3, Xbox 360 and PC.

Remastered editions were later released on subsequent consoles, including the Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC. These remasters, which cost about $40, are unarguably the best way to experience the game, as graphical improvements were made and the “Dawnguard,” “Hearthfire” and “Dragonborn” story expansions are all included.

‘The Last of Us’

A far more likely contender for this list was an internet-breaking two-part epic known as “The Last of Us.”

Produced by the top-notch storytellers at Naughty Dog, “The Last of Us” puts interesting twists on the buddy-cop family tale, forcing it into the confines of a cross-country adventure punctuated with zombie hordes and twisted pockets of humanity.

Of course, that’s all been done before. You have undoubtedly heard of “Zombieland” or “The Walking Dead.” Rest assured, however, this is not that. “The Last of Us” is the emotional tale of a middle-aged man reclaiming his humanity in the apocalypse, not losing it.

The narrative kicks off as the player’s character, Joel, watches the beginning of the end. His infected neighbor comes knocking (violently), he leaves town with his family and loses his daughter to government gunfire in the process. Flash forward two decades and Joel has taken up residence alone in Boston. In the roughly 20 hours that follow, Joel learns to love again as he traffics a loud-mouth little girl west on information that her immunity might be the key to vaccine development.

When the process of extracting a cure means losing his de facto daughter, however, Joel decides against it, making the ultimate decision between the individual and the collective in a staggering act that ultimately begets his death in “The Last of Us Part II.” And thus begins a revenge narrative so emotionally tolling our staff members needed some air.

The Last of Us Part II has been nominated for Game of the Year, Best Action-Adventure Game, and Best PlayStation Exclusive in @IGN‘s Best of 2020 Awards! Thank you for this recognition! Check out all of the nominees and vote for your personal picks here: https://t.co/skvl05z9A6 pic.twitter.com/Us8It1R4mJ — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 15, 2020

Driven by the narrative talent and script-writing of Neil Druckmann, the themes of family and forgiveness come through in spades as players experience a gruesome and grandiose adventure through the eyes of several deep and controversial characters.

The conservative and Christian story elements may be at odds with several progressive decisions from the developer, but an honest and understanding audience will walk away having felt something. Of that, there is no doubt.

The series is a Playstation exclusive, with “The Last of Us” released on Playstation 3 and its sequel released on Playstation 4, though versions of both can be played on the new Playstation 5.

Naughty Dog’s 2014 remaster for “The Last of Us” remains a definitive way to play the first chapter in the two-part adventure, however, as graphical improvements have been made on the original and several irritating bugs were also squashed.

‘Red Dead Redemption’

Another emotional tale of absolution and agony is Rockstar Games’ sprawling open-world Western series, “Red Dead Redemption.”

Produced by the company behind the controversial “Grand Theft Auto” games, “Red Dead” may come as another surprise on this list — but worry not, this Western comes with a heaping helping of Christian influence, whether the developers intended it or not.

Set amid the closing of the American West, “Red Dead Redemption” follows outlaw John Marston as he seeks to bring his former gang members to justice on the promise of a pardon.

Though the game is graphically unimpressive as a result of its 2010 release, its narrative and characters remain captivating. Now a family man farming on the open range, Marston is forced to reckon with his wild and wicked past, seeking a new life for his wife and son in light of past sin.

For the faithful, it is a familiar tale — made all the more real and tragic by man’s struggle to remain upright and the material world’s unwillingness to forgive.

The struggle to remain upright is further emphasized in “Red Dead Redemption 2.” A prequel set 12 years earlier and released nearly nine years later than the original, “Red Dead 2” follows the story of Arthur Morgan, a senior member of Marston’s former gang, which slowly fractures as morals decay and members quarrel over when to quit the life of crime. To watch as sin seduces semi-decent men and crime corrupts the family dynamic is like watching a train derailment in slow motion.

Red Dead Redemption: 10 years on, we speak with Rockstar about how they won the Wild West. https://t.co/iD8Ttv3WZs pic.twitter.com/mmOZRDp2Mp — IGN (@IGN) May 21, 2020

It might not be a narrative that treads new ground, but it is tragedy at its finest and Rockstar’s masterful return to the Wild West.

Graphically, the game is one of the best ever on the last generation of consoles. From fictional versions of the Great Plains to the Rocky Mountains, the southern swamp to the southwestern Badlands, “Red Dead 2” provides a lived-in open-world environment populated with wildlife and wagon trains. Each of its environments feels unique, and none feels neglected.

Fleshed out with dynamic heists, terrific horseback riding and flashy gunplay, the game makes for hours of enjoyment — as does its less-impressive predecessor.

The series is available on PC and consoles, with titles released on Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

They are also compatible with the newly released Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.

‘Uncharted’

The “Uncharted” series caps our list of “must-gift” games for the conservative in your life. And which installment, you ask? Well, all of them. Heck, any of them!

When Naughty Dog set out on its first excursion with Nathan Drake in 2007, the developer might not have known its response to “Tomb Raider” would warrant several mainline story sequels, but the gaming community did.

In a marketplace inundated with similar third-person adventures, “Uncharted” carved out a die-hard following almost overnight — and it is beyond easy to see why. Admittedly formulaic from title to title, each story in the series is moved along by intriguing and accessible puzzle-solving punctuated by serviceable gunplay and excellent platforming.

Above all else, however, it is the narrative itself that drives “Uncharted.” The narrative — and the series’ charismatic leading man.

From the heights of the Himalayas to the sands of the Arabian Peninsula, Nathan Drake is a constant. His complete story includes a series of globe-trotting treasure hunts, but as cliche as it sounds, the real treasure here is Drake’s development as a character.

The performance of voice actor Nolan North promises to pull in players of all ages for Drake’s transformation from glory-seeking former orphan to conflicted family man. His interactions with an ever-changing cast of collaborators color him as a wisecracking wild man, but the emotional third and fourth installments flesh out the character as Drake grapples with everything from legacy to family loyalty and a problematic lust for life-threatening feats.

On November 1, 2011, we launched Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. We can’t believe it’s been 9 years already. It feels like just the other day! pic.twitter.com/dN0Hu3Y3QS — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 1, 2020

In Drake, we see an everyman and, more importantly, a perfect example of traditional masculinity. His hunt for treasure may prove him rugged, but his long-lasting love Elena Fisher proves him caring and vulnerable. His surety in a fight may prove him firm, but his trying relationships with Victor Sullivan and Sam Drake prove him reckless and in need of guidance.

“Uncharted” is a series of blockbuster action-adventures wrapped up in a touching and traditional family story. In other words, it is an absolute must for the conservative in your life.

The series is a Playstation exclusive, with titles playable on the console’s third, fourth and fifth generations as well as the Playstation Vita.

“Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection,” however, remains the definitive way to play the series, as all three chapters of the original trilogy benefit from both graphical and quality of life improvements. The closing chapters of the series are sold separately in “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy” and “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.”

