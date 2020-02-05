9-Month-Old Puppy Accidentally Setting House On Fire Caught on Video

A 9-month-old puppy is responsible for accidentally starting a fire that damaged a home in Los Alamos County, New Mexico, last month.

If you have cared for a puppy lately, you are all too familiar with the myriad of ways their natural curiosity can lead to destruction.

Kahuna the puppy is no exception, as video footage showed the moment the curious pooch was sniffing around in a corner of its home, accidentally knocking over an ironing board that had been placed near the home’s heating grate.

As the ironing board came crashing down, so did other items, including a backpack that fell on top of the furnace.

Within an hour, the items began to melt, initiating a fire down inside the furnace unit, according to a news release from the Los Alamos County Fire Department titled, “Video Reveals Curious Pup Caused Home Fire.”

TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

“The furnace was operating and produced sufficient heat to melt some of the items, which flowed into the heater and served as necessary fuel to initiate the fire down inside the furnace unit,” the LAFD wrote.

Kahuna and her furry housemate Paige were able to get away from the fire unharmed, and firefighters successfully to put out the fire, minimizing the damage caused to the home.

The homeowner later supplied the LAFD with video evidence that confirmed what everyone had suspected: a family pet had inadvertently started the fire.

A curious Kahuna was seen sniffing around and then racing away as the ironing board toppled over.

When the flames began to lick the walls, Paige, from her comfy position on the couch, did a brief bit of investigating before leaving the area.

The LAFD is hopeful that Kahuna’s story will raise awareness among homeowners to be careful about placing items too close to heating elements, especially when pets are home alone and allowed to wander.

RELATED: Quick-Thinking Man Uses Coffee To Rescue 3 Kittens Trapped in Heavy Snow

“Los Alamos Fire Department recommends homeowners ensure that smoke alarms are located in and outside all bedrooms, on each level of a home, and interconnected so that if one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound,” the statement read.

“LAFD also recommends that combustible items not be placed on or within three feet of heating devices or heat-producing appliances, especially when pets are left home alone and could knock items onto the heaters.”

Meanwhile, Kahuna, who “declined to comment,” will be attending a dog training or fire prevention class, the LAFD reported on behalf of the homeowners.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.