The brown eyes of a baby in Thailand turned bright blue after he was given a COVID-19 medicine that is commonly used in Thailand.

The infant was prescribed favipiravir, which the Thai government approved for use in babies with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, according to the New York Post.

Japan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Moldova and Kazakhstan have all approved the drug for use. Italy gave the drug emergency approval in 2020, which was the year the pandemic struck.

The drug has received favorable reviews in the U.S., but the Food and Drug Administration has not approved it for use in the United States.

A report on the case appeared in the April 2023 issue of the medical journal Frontiers in Pediatrics. No date of the case was provided in the study.

“This case report highlights the need for monitoring of favipiravir therapy in children due to the potential side effect of corneal discoloration, which has not yet had its long-term effects identified,” the study noted.

The study noted that diarrhea and other side effects, including temporary visual blurring, have been noted with the use of the drug.

The study also noted that incidences of odd coloration have been noted before.

“In addition to the potential for corneal discoloration, favipiravir has also been shown to cause fluorescence in human hair and nails. This adverse effect may be due to the drug, its metabolites, or additional tablet components such as titanium dioxide and yellow ferric oxide,” the study said.

Would you take this COVID-19 treatment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It is crucial to monitor and report such cases to gain a comprehensive understanding of the potential effects of medication on corneal discoloration and their resolution, particularly among children, as the incidence of this adverse event remains uncertain,” the study noted.

Baby boy’s dark-brown eyes turn bright BLUE overnight after being given a COVID treatment | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/g55iZSBh9x — Dr David Cartland (@CartlandDavid) September 5, 2023



The study reported that about 18 hours after the baby was given the drug, his mother noticed his eyes had turned bright blue.

The baby’s eyes returned to their normal color after about five days. The baby’s mother stopped giving the child the drug after the eye color change.

The study reported that there did not appear to be any damage to the baby’s eyesight.

The case was the second involving the drug.

In 2021, a 20-year-old man in India experienced a change in eye color after taking the drug. He stopped taking the drug, and the next day his eye color returned to normal.

The study noted that “Despite the potential for adverse effects, favipiravir remains the mainstay of oral antiviral treatment in Thailand for children with COVID-19. “

“However, recent research has raised concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of favipiravir. The Prevent Severe COVID-19 study showed that patients with COVID-19 should not be treated with favipiravir, given its lack of demonstrated efficacy as measured by time to sustained clinical recovery, progression to severe COVID-19, and cessation of viral shedding,” the study said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.