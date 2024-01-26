Ben Shapiro Tries His Hand at Music and Instantly Soars to the Top of the Charts
Conservative author, radio host and commentator Ben Shapiro shocked the world on Friday when he dropped a rap single.
Shapiro was featured in a new single from rapper Tom MacDonald called “Facts,” which is a play on Shapiro’s longtime calling-card phrase — facts don’t care about your feelings.
The three-minute single amassed more than 250,000 views on YouTube in just two hours.
But Shapiro appeared most proud of the fact that he found himself inexplicably outperforming other music artists on the Apple Music charts Friday.
In fact, the 40-year-old took to his X page and began taunting established rappers.
Shapiro called out Eminem, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion and encouraged them to catch up to him.
I guess we all know who the real Slim Shady is now. @Eminem pic.twitter.com/B44wtdBQLO
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024
Hey, @NICKIMINAJ, it’s great to join you atop the iTunes rap charts. Sorry, correction, you’re a few slots lower. pic.twitter.com/6XXou5Znge
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024
Hey Megan @theestallion, we’re coming for thee pic.twitter.com/L8SWS73dPV
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024
Many users on the social media platform X spent a lot of the morning and afternoon eating up the single, with numerous people admitting Shapiro dropping a rap song was the last thing they expected to see.
🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨
WE HAVE VIDEO OF BEN SHAPIRO RAPPING. THIS IS A 100% REAL VIDEO pic.twitter.com/0aI2WKlsSv
— Rural California New Deal Fan 🇺🇸 (@RuralLeftie98) January 26, 2024
This might be the best video I’ve seen on the internet all week 😂
“Facts” – Tom MacDonald (Feat. Ben Shapiro)
I didn’t know Ben could rap like that lmao pic.twitter.com/yDfsLzNiTp
— 𝚁𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝚆𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙳𝚊𝚍 (@RightWingDad) January 26, 2024
This is absolutely EPIC @benshapiro 😂 https://t.co/0eMY03GWXK
— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 26, 2024
Hey @benshapiro I thought you thought rap was an invalid art form 🙂
“Facts” – Tom MacDonald (feat. Ben Shapiro) https://t.co/mRDTEa90go via @YouTube
— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 26, 2024
Former collegiate swimmer and women’s sports activist Riley Gaines reacted to Shapiro’s lyrics with laughter:
hahahahahaha https://t.co/Ih5Ht9mVLd pic.twitter.com/h3UsUZAiH8
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 26, 2024
Shapiro’s Daily Wire colleague Michael Knowles also posted a blind reacting video to the single — which is highly entertaining.
.@michaeljknowles‘ blind reaction to ‘FACTS’ by @IAMTOMMACDONALD & @benshapiro pic.twitter.com/TXHX6jmP2o
— The Michael Knowles Show (@MKnowlesShow) January 26, 2024
MacDonald responded to the immediate success of “Facts” by noting he and Shapiro were about to take the rap world by storm.
Myself and @benshapiro are about to have the #1 Rap Song on iTunes! DOWNLOAD & TROLL THE INDUSTRY WITH US 😂 https://t.co/4wNCC4iEtH pic.twitter.com/Z6i4aFWIbc
— Tom MacDonald (@IAMTOMMACDONALD) January 26, 2024
He also asked his followers to download the track to help him and Shapiro “troll” the music industry.
Shapiro posted a message about the endeavor on X.
I just want to thank God, @IAMTOMMACDONALD, and my parents, who paid for 15 years of classical violin lessons so I could become the #1 rapper in America. pic.twitter.com/rrMGzh5N7h
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024
“I just want to thank God, @IAMTOMMACDONALD, and my parents, who paid for 15 years of classical violin lessons so I could become the #1 rapper in America,” he quipped.
