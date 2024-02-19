Brock Purdy 'Lookalike' Attended the Super Bowl, the Resemblance Between the Two of Them Has Gone Viral
Anna Frey, a 16-year-old tennis prodigy from Utah, who has garnered attention for her striking resemblance to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, shared a video on social media expressing her hopes for a Super Bowl invitation.
Her wish was granted.
The young athlete, with a following of 1.3 million on TikTok, received an invitation to attend Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas, courtesy of a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreement with Six Star Pro Nutrition, a brand known for its workout supplements.
@annafrey #duet with @ mr. relevant #fyp #annafrey #brockpurdy ♬ original sound – Chubba Purdy
After receiving the invite, she playfully posted on her TikTok that she’s the only one who can stop Taylor Swift.
The resemblance between Frey and Purdy also caught the attention of Purdy’s younger brother, Chubba, who is also a quarterback, currently playing for the University of Nevada.
Chubba humorously acknowledged the similarities in appearance between the two athletes following the NFC Championship on Jan. 28, during which they beat the Detroit Lions. In a video, Chubba exclaimed, “Anna Frey’s going to the Super Bowl!” as Brock Purdy posed for the video.
Frey isn’t the only person Purdy’s been said to look like. Earlier this month, social media was abuzz with comparisons between Purdy and historical figures, including a controversial comparison to Lee Harvey Oswald.
Purdy, however, was unenthused when questions were posed by reporters regarding this comparison, which was captured and posted by NBC 49ers on their X account.
TennisRecruiting.net notes that Frey, who is currently in her sophomore year, holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked player in Utah as well as in the Mountain region. Nationally, she stands as the sixth-ranked singles player.
According to Sixstar, at the age of 14, she clinched the 6A State Championship representing Farmington High School.
Her impressive record stands at 38 wins and 11 losses, which includes a 13-7 record when competing against other top-tier Blue Chip prospects and a dominant 13-1 record against competitors rated as five-star prospects.
The comparison between Frey and Purdy is neither the first nor will it be the last instance where celebrities are noted for having look-alikes.
Singer Ed Sheeran and actor Rupert Grint have been said to look like twins. Especially in the music video for Ed Sheeran’s song “Lego House,” where Rupert Grint stars as his look-alike.
Actress Zooey Deschanel and pop star Katy Perry are another example of this. In fact, in 2020, Perry apologized for pretending to be Deschanel to get into clubs.
Last, but not least, are comparisons between actresses Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley. In fact, in “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace,” Knightley played Portman’s double.
In a 2018 interview on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Knightley said she gets mistaken for other famous people “all the time. Well, I’ve been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman. I mean, Natalie Portman, a lot. … I have had many pictures as Natalie Portman.”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.