Chicago Mayor Channels Ultra-Violent 'Scarface,' Intros 'First We Get the Money' Plan to Finally Destroy City

Chicago, how far you’ve fallen.

Chicago, no longer 20th century poet Carl Sandburg’s metropolis that was “bareheaded, shoveling, wrecking, planning, building, breaking, rebuilding …”

No more.

Now Chicago is a place where the best that politicians can do is quote the old “Scarface” movie in their proposals: “First We Get the Money.”

That’s the new Chicago story — tax and tax and tax and tax some more. And then wreck the place with a reduced police force, as crime increases and a growing number of illegal immigrants enter the city.

As part of the “First We Get the Money” plan, Johnson wants to install a mansion tax.

What’s a mansion in Chicago? That’s a home that Johnson’s people define as selling for more than $1 million dollars, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Fortunately for Chicago’s rich, there aren’t many of them. Almost 2,400 homes have sold recently for over $1 million, according to Chicago Business.

Nut-and-bolts of the proposed tax increases would see tax rates jump from .75 percent to 2 percent for houses selling from $1 million to $1.5 million.

Any sale over $1.5 million would have a tax rate of 3 percent, which, of course, is okay. After all, you’re rich, so you can afford that extra money.

The second part of this proposal would see the rich having to pay more taxes.

But who does Johnson describe as the rich? The rich are anyone in Chicago making over $100,000 per year.

A hundred thousand dollars in a high-cost, major city is rich?

No wonder people are fleeing not only the city but the state of Illinois for more friendly locales.

The proposed million-dollar-home taxes are part of Johnson’s focus on a “more just” city that includes not only more taxes, but reduced funding for the police, the Daily Mail reported.

Is it any wonder that crime prompted Caterpillar and Boeing to move their headquarters when Lori Lightfoot was in office?

Chicago’s problems are hampering McDonald’s recruitment to its headquarters — to the point that it is considering leaving. Recently food processor Tyson bailed on Chicago and pulled its people to its Arkansas headquarters.

Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce President Jack Lavin is against the new tax proposals, according to The Chicago Sun Times.

“We remain opposed,” Lavin said. “Chicago would have the second-highest real estate transfer tax if this passed, compared to competitive cities.

“This will deter global investors,” Lavin continued, beginning to sound almost like the opposite of Carl Sandburg’s Chicago poem.

“It will impede development, union job creation, tax-base growth and small businesses.”

“It will come at a time when vacancy rates are high, sub-lease space available is at a high, foreclosures, return to office is still recovering. Property tax rates are up. All of this adds to the burden for the business community,” he concluded.

One more thing — Chicago is considered a “sanctuary city.” And growing numbers of migrants are beginning to hang around, of all places, a police station.

So it goes in the Windy City. And with the ideas of Mayor Johnson, things can only get worse.

How far will you fall, Chicago?

