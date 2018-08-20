SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesNEW YORK, NY - MAY 1: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from legally possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Neetu Chandak
at 10:26am
Print

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, tried to take down Republican gubernatorial nominee Marc Molinaro’s ad off the air Sunday for allegedly providing misleading information.

Molinaro released a 30-second advertisement, “Guilty,” that emphasized corruption from Cuomo’s top adviser Joe Percoco and State University of New York Polytechnic Institute founder Alain Kaloyeros, the New York Daily News reported Sunday.

The ad was recorded on Aug. 1.

“Andrew Cuomo’s top advisers are going to jail for stealing your tax dollars,” the narrator of the ad said.

“And now he’s under investigation again for another pay-to-play scam.”

TRENDING: Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Cuomo filed a cease-and-desist letter to news stations for the ad referencing an investigation into health care organization Crystal Run for making questionable donations, which the campaign said does not involve the governor, according to the Daily News.

“It is false, cheap, and nasty — it is exactly what you would expect from Trump mini-me Marc Molinaro,” Cuomo spokeswoman Abbey Fashouer said to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

This statement was also made to the Daily News.

Officials were investigating whether the New York health care agency improperly obtained funds after it received a $25 million grant from Cuomo, the Albany Times Union reported.

Do you think this ad is improper?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Crystal Run Healthcare donated $250,000 to his campaign in 2013 and executives and doctors, additionally, donated $400,000 collectively between 2011 and 2013.

Percoco was declared guilty for several counts of corruption in March, according to the Times Union on March 13. His sentencing was delayed four times for unspecified reasons and is scheduled for after the Democrat primaries on Sept. 13, according to the The Syracuse Post-Standard.

Kaloyeros was convicted of bid rigging on state contracts related to Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion,” an initiative intended to strengthen western and central New York economies, the Times Union reported on July 13. The state contracts were worth over $850 million.

Molinaro hopes to take the governor position, while Cuomo is seeking a third term.

TheDCNF reached out to the Molinaro campaign for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

RELATED: Trump Honors ICE at White House After Democrats Call To Abolish Organization

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris White

US President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Robert Wilkie as Secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 30, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Democrats Reportedly Duped, Have Been Supporting Secretly Pro-Trump ‘Insider’

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

Republican Insurgent Gives Longtime Senate Incumbent an Unexpected Fight

Jack Davis

Watch: Great White Shark Gets Dolphin Meal Snatched by Something Even Bigger

Jason Hopkins

Citizens call the police to stop a camp of environmentalists.Screenshot/Alex Migdal/Twitter

Citizens Upset Over Anti-Pipeline Protesters, So They Send In The Boys in Blue

Chuck Ross

Robert MuellerSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller Claims Trump Aide Impeded FBI Investigation, Recommends 6 Months Lockup

Randy DeSoto

Ronald Reagan and Donald TrumpMIKE SARGENT / AFP / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty Images

Top Reagan Economic Adviser Makes Bold Prediction About How Long Trump Boom Could Last

Luke Rosiak

Imran AwanTwitter

Attorney: Former IT Aide Imran Awan Deserves No Jail Time Because Trump, Republicans Were Mean

The Western Journal

An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader helped a liberal group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the Colorado state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.