Dems Raging as DeSantis Confirms Florida Is Where Woke Goes to Die: 'There's No Plan. There's Nothing'

Whatever it is that you think of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, it’s hard to argue, at the very least, that he hasn’t done a commendable job taking the fight straight to the left.

Whether it’s taking on the woke indoctrination taking place in schools, the pathetic politicization of Disney World and pro sports, or the general tyranny of the Biden administration, DeSantis has been coming up with win after win after win against these titans of far-leftism.

DeSantis’ momentum has even propelled him to boldly proclaim that “Florida is where woke goes to die.”

In Florida, we don’t give an inch to the agenda of woke corporations: “Florida is where woke goes to die… And that means we actually believe people should be treated as individuals.” 🔥 – Governor @RonDeSantisFL | #TheFreeStateofFlorida pic.twitter.com/48Ldytms3x — Team DeSantis 🐊 (@teamrondesantis) January 23, 2023

And the Democrats in Florida are noticing.

In a fascinating piece, The Washington Post chronicled how over “two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of disorder, with no clear leader, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding.”

“We’re very much at the bottom of the bottom,” Juan Cuba, the former chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, told the Post.

That is … a bleak picture. For the Democrats, at least.

The Post article does indeed forecast a tumultuous future for Sunshine State Democrats, and it’s easy to see why.

First and foremost, Florida very much used to be a key battleground state (just look at the 2000 general election). After the 2022 midterms, it’s pretty clear that that battle has long since been over. And the dominant results of those midterms has left even veteran Democrat operatives in Florida with a dour outlook.

“The thing about Florida Democrats is we keep learning with every passing year that just when you thought you had hit bottom, you discover that there are new abysses to fall deeper and deeper into,” said Fernand Amandi, a local veteran Democratic operative.

Amandi then underlined his point by stressing that Florida “has been cast aside.”

“There is no plan. There’s nothing. It’s just a state of suspended animation and chaos — and, more than anything, it’s the mournful regret and acceptance that Florida has been cast aside for the long, foreseeable future.”

Compounding matters, according to the Post, is that President Joe Biden has not given any commitment that reinforcements are on the way to Florida.

Interestingly, the Post noted that there was a greater chance of investing in Florida if former President Donald Trump is, in fact, the GOP nominee in the 2024 general election.

“A Biden adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe strategy, said decisions about whether a re-election campaign would invest in Florida would be based in part on the Republican nominee. Some Democrats see little hope of contesting Florida’s 30 electoral votes — only Texas and California are allotted more — in 2024 if DeSantis is the nominee, while there’s a greater opportunity if former President Donald Trump wins the GOP nod,” the article noted.

Another layer of this disarray cake features the abrupt resignation of Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz, who quit in January, after a turbulent tenure that featured Democratic Party employees losing their health insurance. The financial issue is an ugly one that Democrats in Florida are noticing.

“There are really no Democrats in Florida who have money or are motivated,” said John Morgan, a major Democratic donor in central Florida.

Regardless of how much Diaz was to blame, at the very least, he was a nominal leader in a party sorely lacking them. Worse yet, Diaz seemed to echo similar despair as other malcontents when describing his time at the helm.

“During my tenure, I hoped to address these issues and build a united party without silos, focused exclusively on our purpose — to elect Democrats. Instead, I found obstacles to securing the resources and a long-standing, systemic and deeply entrenched culture resistant to change; one where individual agendas are more important than team; where self-interest dominates and bureaucracies focus on self-preservation,” Diaz wrote in a statement, according to Politico.

Again, say what you will about DeSantis, but you can’t argue that he’s given Republicans a deep red foothold in a state that has typically been one of the most hotly contested.

At the very least, he’s causing Democratic operatives to pull their hair out investing more time and more money in Florida, which means less money in other battleground states, like Ohio.

Love him or hate him, DeSantis is producing results at the direct expense of Democrats. That’s a win.

