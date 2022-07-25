Share
Desperate Farmer Tears Through Field, Plows a Line Just Yards Away from Wildfire

 By David Zimmermann  July 25, 2022 at 9:56am
While a fire continued consuming a barley field in England this weekend, a brave farmer thought quickly on his feet to stop the spread.

Bill Alexander took his tractor and plowed a line across his neighbor’s field to stop the wildfire. He drove several yards from the flames, which were heading toward homes.

The fire burned almost 20 hectares, or about 49 acres, of land in Kent, England, around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Metro reported.

The dangerous encounter can be seen in a video filmed by BBC News.

The natural disaster came days after a record-breaking heat wave caused numerous other fires that destroyed homes.

No injuries were reported in the latest catastrophe.

Andy Barr, the man who owns the farmland seen in the video, tweeted his gratitude to Alexander for rising to the occasion.

Barr wrote in a separate post: “Please tell everyone to be careful what they do along roads and paths, 20ha of spring barley up in flames.”

If you were in the farmer's shoes, would you have helped stop the fire?

Kent Fire and Rescue Service succeeded in putting out the blaze Saturday afternoon before it could spread any further.

“The fire has been brought under control and put out. Firefighters escorted persons who were in the vicinity to safety,” the fire service said in a statement at 4:50 p.m.

If it wasn’t for Alexander, the damage could have been much worse.

Barr thanked the firefighters for their service as well.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service provided updates to local citizens during the catastrophe.

“Eight fire engines, all terrain vehicles and a bulk water carrier have been sent to reports of a standing crop fire in fields on Lenham Heath between Maidstone and Ashford.”

“Crews are working hard to get the fire under control, which is covering approximately eight hectares.”

“Smoke from the fire may be visible on the M20 between junctions 8 (Leeds Castle) and 9 (Ashford), road users heading towards Maidstone are asked to take extra care.”

Conversation