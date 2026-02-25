Dr. McCullough: When Pharmacy Access Fails

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

It doesn’t take much.

The power goes out.

The roads freeze over.

The pharmacy is technically open — but unreachable.

That’s exactly what happened to Dr. Peter McCullough.

During a recent appearance, he described being stranded for five days during severe weather:

“We haven’t been able to leave the house. We can’t get out of the driveway. The pharmacies may be open, but sometimes you still can’t get there.”

Access doesn’t fail all at once.

It fails when you need it most.

And it’s happening more often.

Winter storms. Coastal surges. Hurricanes. Tornadoes.

This winter alone, historic storms left millions without power across the East Coast. Federal data shows emergency room visits rise during and after major storms — driven by injuries, infections, and delayed treatment.

“When patients get stranded, care becomes delayed,” McCullough said. “And that can turn trivial issues into very serious matters.”

The problem isn’t the storm.

It’s being unprepared when access disappears.

When You Can’t Leave Home

McCullough said he has patients who simply can’t get out during severe weather.

“I’ve had patients who can’t get mobilized — that’s why everybody should have an emergency medical kit at home.”

He shared two recent examples.

One patient developed a viral infection that progressed to sinusitis. She started antibiotics immediately.

“It resolved in about four days. She didn’t miss work. She didn’t have to go to urgent care.”

Crisis avoided — because care was available at home.

Another patient wasn’t as fortunate.

“I had a patient … it was a case of COVID … It went untreated and ended up with a huge blood clot. It nearly took her life.”

One patient had early access.

One patient didn’t.

Access made the difference.

Don’t Wait. Be Prepared.

The Medical Emergency Kit is doctor-prescribed and contains eight essential medications used to treat more than 30 conditions:

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This medical emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T. Great medical emergency kit. Kit came as advertised! Neat and orderly. The guide is great. Only plan on using it in an emergency during a difficult time. Confident it is what I was counting on. – Fred D.

Each kit includes a physician-written guide explaining when and how to use each medication, plus virtual visit access and refill options for up to two years.

“The kit has antibiotics. It has antivirals. It has antiparasitics. It has a whole host of other things you can use,” McCullough said.

Severe weather events are increasing, and the CDC has announced we’re now in the 14th wave of COVID-19.

You can’t predict the next storm — or the next infection.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.