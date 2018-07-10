SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Exposed: News Site Created by Dem Party to Boost Their Candidate

By Jack Davis
July 10, 2018 at 8:35am
Print

In the tight race for Democrat Claire McCaskill’s seat representing Missouri in the United States Senate, one news site has found nothing good to say about her top rival, Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The website, The Missouri Download, is, in fact, operated by the Missouri Democratic Party, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The party does own up to operating the site, but in small type that reads, “Paid for by Missouri State Democratic Committee,” the Free Beacon reported.

The site has only posted a handful of press release-style articles attacking Hawley, which have then been retweeted by Democrats working on McCaskill’s behalf.

“Missourians have had it with Claire obstructing President Trump, so it’s no surprise Claire’s party is scrambling to push out some positive stories,”  Ray Bozarth, the political director the state Republican Party, told the Free Beacon.

TRENDING: Footage from Inside Thailand Cave Shows Extreme Difficulty of Rescue

“Claire has been a career politician for 30 years. Her husband has money squirreled away in the Cayman Islands while she votes against tax cuts, and she’s voted against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and 10 of his cabinet nominees,” Bozarth said.

“The Democrats can launch 100 fake news sites, but it won’t change the minds of Missourians who are sick of Claire being an out-of-touch liberal, who only wants to get re-elected so she can obstruct President Trump’s America First agenda,” he said.

The site has drawn mockery from social media users.

Much of the campaign has focused on McCaskill’s personal wealth, which Hawley has argued means she is disconnected from the voters she seeks to represent, Politico reported.

Are you tired of political fake news?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“She’ll shoot videos of her driving her car. She doesn’t drive. I mean everybody knows this. Her and the plane? We’ve got video of her on that plane; she uses it constantly,” Hawley told Politico in a story published Tuesday. “She owns a condo and a restaurant in Washington for heaven’s sakes. Just own it. That’s who you are. But she won’t do that.”

“Look at how she lives, how she votes, how she acts,” Hawley said. “She talks as if she understands the state. But she doesn’t live it.”

McCaskill’s use of a private plane during what was labeled an “RV tour” of the state was ridiculed by President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill ‘Probably the Most Beatable Democrat’ in 2018, GOP Rival Says

In a new campaign ad tied to Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Hawley told Missouri voters that, “Our way of life is at risk.”

“The eyes of the nation are on Missouri. We decide which values control the Senate, and the Supreme Court. Claire McCaskill wants liberals in charge; that’s how she votes. That’s not Missouri’s way, and it won’t be my way,” he said in the ad, The Hill reported.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

Tags: 2018 midterm elections, Claire McCaskill, Senate

Popular Right Now

The Western Journal

North Korea Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol shakes hands with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 31, 2018 in New York. - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo resumed talks in New York on Thursday with a top North Korean official as the pair work to salvage next month's nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, an AFP journalist on the scene said.Kim Yong Chol, considered the North Korean leader's right-hand man, is the most senior official from Pyongyang to visit the United States in 18 years.

North Korea Releases Statement on ‘Regrettable’ Talks with Pompeo

The Western Journal

Italy Takes Big Step in Blocking Mass Migration to Country

The Western Journal

Multiple Fatalities Confirmed After New Jersey House Explosion

Jack Davis

Obamacare Dealt Blow as $10.4 Bil Wealth Redistribution Halted

Jack Davis

Paul Manafort is being accused of bank fraud and tax charges after secret meetings between reporters that violated grand jury secrecy.

Report: AP Journalists Met with FBI, Gave ‘Code’ for Manafort’s Locker

Jack Davis

Man Dies While Protecting His Children from Polar Bear

The Western Journal

Immigration Zero Tolerance

California Adopts Mass Trials After Buckling Under Surge of Illegals

Randy DeSoto

The new Mexican President-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador, is planning to secure the southern border more to prevent drug-related gun violence and illegal crossings.

Mexico Creates ‘Police Force’ to Stop Illegals from Crossing Its Southern Border

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.