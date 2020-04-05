Celebrity Deaths in March 2020

Here are some of the famous faces who passed away in March 2020.

James Lipton

“Inside the Actors Studio” television show host James Lipton passed away on March 2 after losing his battle with bladder cancer. He was 93 years old.

Nicholas Tucci

American actor Nicholas Tucci, best known for his roles in “You’re Next” and “Channel Zero,” died on March 3 as a result of an undisclosed “private illness” — though he died at Smilow Cancer Hospital. He was 38 years old.

Roscoe Born

We’re saddened to hear the tragic news that soap legend Roscoe Born passed away today. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ME78ojSIjC — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) March 6, 2020

“The Young and the Restless” and “One Life to Live” soap opera actor Roscoe Born died by suicide at age 69 on March 3.

James Otis

James Otis, 71, died on March 3. According to IMDb,

Otis was most known for his roles in “The Prestige,” “The Black Dahlia” and “Star Trek.”

Copy Cat

CC, the world’s first cloned cat, passed away yesterday at the age of 18. CC — short for Copy Cat — was born at @tamuvetmed in 2001, and she was the mother of three kittens who are living happy, healthy lives with their owner: https://t.co/nW0N1mAHtv pic.twitter.com/J6wNzS8rqW — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 4, 2020

The first ever cloned cat and cloned pet, Copy Cat, better known as CC, died in Texas on March 3 at the age of 18, according to NPR. Her DNA was identical to her doner, but she had a different personality and coat.

Barbara Martin

#RIP Barbara Martin died yesterday in Detroit.

She replaced Betty McGlown in 1960 when the quartet was still called “The Primettes”, and left in late 1962 when they were already signed with Motown under a name “The Supremes”, and the group continued as a trio. pic.twitter.com/9QMPK3wfiV — Supremes Archive (@supremesarchive) March 5, 2020

Singer Barbara Martin, 76, died on March 4. According to Billboard, Martin was an original member of the female Motown quartet The Supremes in the 1960s.

Wendell Goler

Wendell Goler, a Fox News White House Correspondent for nearly 30 years, died on March 5 due to kidney failure. Goler was 70 years old.

McCoy Tyrner

McCoy Tyrner, a legendary pianist for the 1960s Jazz group John Coltrane Quartet, died at his home in New Jersey on March 6, according to NPR.

Tyrner was 81 years old.

Henri Richard

11 Stanley Cups 👏 Today, we remember the life and career of Henri Richard. pic.twitter.com/iFrBbFpA9a — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2020

1950s NHL Canadian Hall of Famer Henri Richard passed away on March 6 at age 84. According to The New York Times, Richard played for 11 Stanley Cup winning teams throughout his career.

Max von Sydow

#BREAKING Actor Max von Sydow dies at 90, wife tells French media pic.twitter.com/0yjCWs80f4 — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 9, 2020

Swedish-born actor Max von Sydow passed away on March 8. He was most known for his roles in “The Exorcist” and “The Seventh Seal.”

Lorenzo Brino

Child-Actor Lorenzo Brino, 21, died in a car accident on March 9. Brino was most known for his role in the popular family drama, “7th Heaven,” which aired from 1999-2007.

Allen Bellman

Famous Marvel comic book artist Allen Bellman, 95, died on March 9, according to Deadline.

One of Bellman’s first Marvel comic book assignments was the famous Captain America in the 1940s.

Stuart Whitman

Stuart Whitman, 92 , passed away from his battle with skin cancer on March 16.

The actor was probably known for his roles in the 1951 film “When Worlds Collide” and 1961’s “The Comancheros.”

Lyle Waggoner

Actor Lyle Waggoner, who died Tuesday at 84, also started the Star Waggons company that is responsible for so many of the trailers now seen across TV and film sets nationwide https://t.co/EzisJkwKSp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2020

Lyle Waggoner, famous for his roles on the “Carol Burnett Show” and as Steve Trevor on “Wonder Woman” in the 1970s, died due to cancer at his home on March 17 with his wife by his side. Waggoner was 84 years old.

Alfred Worden

I’m deeply saddened to hear that Apollo astronaut Al Worden has passed away. Al was an American hero whose achievements in space and on Earth will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/ZUx1yMv6iJ pic.twitter.com/Y7F6RT1foZ — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) March 18, 2020

Former 1971 Apollo 15 lunar landing astronaut Alfred Worden passed away on March 18 according to NASA. Worden was 88 years old.

Kenny Rogers

Country Music legend Kenny Rogers died on March 20 at the age of 81.

He passed on in his sleep, which according to his famous song “The Gambler,” is “the best that you can hope for.”

Eric Weissburg

Eric Weissburg, a bluegrass musician known for his Arthur “Guitar Boogie” Smith instrumental “Dueling Banjos” cover, passed away on March 22.

According to Rolling Stone, he died at the age of 80 after struggling with dementia for 5 years.

Bill Braum

Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores founder Bill Braum passed away on March 23.

According to the AP, he died in his home at the age of 92.

William Dufris



William Dufris, who was best known as the voice actor for “Bob the Builder,” died on March 24.

He passed away from cancer at the age of 62, according to Deadline.

Romi Cohn

Heartbroken to hear Rabbi Romi Cohn z”l passed away from COVID-19. Rabbi Cohn lived an incredible life of service, helping 56 families escape Nazi tyranny. 2 months after he led the House in opening prayer, I hope you’ll join me in praying for him & his family. יהי זיכרו ברוך pic.twitter.com/aIFpBnRNWC — Rep. Max Rose (@RepMaxRose) March 24, 2020

Holocaust survivor Romi Cohn, 91, passed away on March 24 due to complications from the coronavirus, according to CNN. He helped 56 families escape the Holocaust at the age of 16.

Chef Floyd Cardoz

Chef Floyd Cardoz, winner of “Top Chef Masters” and successful restaurant owner, died on March 25.

He passed away due to complications from the coronavirus at the age of 59.

Curly Neal

Fred “Curly” Neal – the Harlem Globetrotters icon known worldwide for his trademark shaved head and charismatic smile – passed away this morning in his home outside of Houston at the age of 77. pic.twitter.com/JdZa6zTvZU — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 26, 2020

On March 26, exhibition basketball star Fred “Curly” Neal passed away in his home at the age of 77. Neal played for the Harlem Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985.

Mark Blum

“Law & Order” actor Mark Blum passed away on March 25 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 69 years old.

David Schramm

David Schramm, who was best known for his contributions to theater and his role on the NBC sitcom “Wings,” passed away on March 28. According to The Washington Post, he died from a heart attack in his home.

Jan Howard

Country singer-songwriter Jan Howard passed away at the age of 91.

According to People, she was the oldest living member of the Grand Ole Opry before she died in her sleep on March 28.

John Callahan

John Callahan, who was best known for his role on the ABC drama “All My Children,” died from a stroke on March 28. He was 66 years old, according to Fox News.

Joe Diffie

Country singer Joe Diffie passed away on March 29, two days after he announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The 61-year-old topped the charts in the 1990s with honky-tonk hits like “Home” and “Pickup Man.”

Alan Merrill

Alan Merrill, co-writer of the song “I Love Rock and Roll,” died on March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus.

He was 69 years old.

Vincent Marzello

The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning. To those who knew him, I am sorry to post the news rather than contact you personally, but I am overwhelmed. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/47obW2lQmu — Lorelei King (@LoreleiKing) March 31, 2020

“The Witches” actor Vincent Marzello died on March 31 at the age of 68 after being diagnosed with dementia in 2009, according to Variety. He was also known for his roles in two James Bond movies and in “Superman.”

Andrew Jack

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him. Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 — Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

Andrew Jack, a highly successful dialect coach and actor known for his work on the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and the “Star Wars” franchise, passed away on March 31 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 76.

Julie Bennett

“Yogi Bear” voice actress Julie Bennett died on March 31 due to complications from the COVID-19. She was 88 years old, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

