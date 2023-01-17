Former NFL Player Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

A former National Football League player has been charged with kidnapping in a Mississippi incident that took place last week.

Jerrell Powe, 35, was one of two men arrested, according to WAPT-TV.

Powe played for the University of Mississippi before going on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. He was also signed by Washington.

Gavin Bates, 35, of Roseville, California, was also arrested.

This is wild!! A Laurel man ended up at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Pkwy in Ridgeland saying he’d been kidnapped and forced to withdraw money. Suspects Gavin Bates, 35, of California and Jerrel Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, MS (it’s in Wayne County) are charged with kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/0XQcwTUrED — Erin Pickens (@erinpickensWAPT) January 17, 2023

Both men were charged with one count of kidnapping and were held without bond at the Madison County Jail.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Powe, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, and Bates were arrested at the Chase Bank in Ridgeland, according to WLBT-TV.

Myers said the incident that resulted in the arrest of Powe and Bates began in Laurel, Mississippi, which is about 75 miles southeast of Jackson.

Ex-NFL player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi pic.twitter.com/l238SY9bU8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 17, 2023



The victim contacted Ridgeland police to tell them he had been taken “against his will,” Myers said.

Myers said the man told police he was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank.

The victim is safe, Myers said. The name of the victim was not released.

Myers said police are still investigating the incident.

Woah .. that Jerrell Powe situation seems kind of fishy — Smitty_Guwop (@Smitty_Guwop) January 17, 2023



Powe played for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2011. He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011. In three seasons with Kansas City, he played in 12 games with eight tackles and one sack, according to ESPN. Powe signed with the Houston Texans in 2014. He played 16 games for Houston with 10 tackles in that time.

In 2015 he signed with Washington. He was released without ever playing for the team. He was signed again in 2016 by Washington, but again released without playing for the team, according to ABC.

Powe had been scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday. It was uncertain whether he had legal representation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.