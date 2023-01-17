Parler Share
Sports
News

Former NFL Player Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

 By Jack Davis  January 17, 2023 at 9:27am
A former National Football League player has been charged with kidnapping in a Mississippi incident that took place last week.

Jerrell Powe, 35, was one of two men arrested, according to WAPT-TV.

Powe played for the University of Mississippi before going on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. He was also signed by Washington.

Gavin Bates, 35, of Roseville, California, was also arrested.

Both men were charged with one count of kidnapping and were held without bond at the Madison County Jail.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Powe, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, and Bates were arrested at the Chase Bank in Ridgeland, according to WLBT-TV.

Myers said the incident that resulted in the arrest of Powe and Bates began in Laurel, Mississippi, which is about 75 miles southeast of Jackson.


The victim contacted Ridgeland police to tell them he had been taken “against his will,” Myers said.

Myers said the man told police he was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank.

The victim is safe, Myers said. The name of the victim was not released.

Myers said police are still investigating the incident.

Powe played for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2011. He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011. In three seasons with Kansas City, he played in 12 games with eight tackles and one sack, according to ESPN. Powe signed with the Houston Texans in 2014. He played 16 games for Houston with 10 tackles in that time.

In 2015 he signed with Washington. He was released without ever playing for the team. He was signed again in 2016 by Washington, but again released without playing for the team, according to ABC.

Powe had been scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday. It was uncertain whether he had legal representation.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
