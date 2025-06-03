Former Trump Advisor: 'Government Set to Release $150 Trillion Asset to Public'

Take a look at this map …

On the surface, it seems ordinary.

But what if I told you, it’s worth $150 trillion? (Yes, trillion, with a “T.”)

What makes this map so special?

As you’ll see, it points the way to a 15-figure fortune held by the federal government.

We were shown this map by former presidential advisor Jim Rickards, one of the most politically connected men in America.

Rickards has spent his 50-year career in the innermost circles of the U.S. government and banking.

And he believes Trump could soon release this frozen asset to the public.

He said, “When it happens … it could alter the course of America, forever.”

Rickards calls this stash of frozen assets our “national endowment.”

And for good reason. If you divide this figure by the number of households in America, each family would receive $1.1 million.

But something even more spectacular is bound to happen. And those who know what to expect could make a potential fortune.

For the full story, click here.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.