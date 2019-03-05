Hillary Clinton Finally Announces Her Decision on 2020 White House Run During Interview: ‘I’m Not Running’

Hillary Clinton ruled out a potential rematch with President Donald Trump in 2020 but pledged to stay active in the political arena during an interview Monday.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she told News 12 Westchester.

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton added. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

The 2016 Democratic nominee told News 12 that she has already held private meetings with several of the candidates seeking the 2020 nomination of her party.

“I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,” Clinton said.

“People need to understand that in many cases, they were sold a bill of goods,” she continued. “We can’t take anything for granted. We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I’m gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House.”

The 71-year-old lost to Trump by an Electoral College vote of 304 to 227 in 2016.

Some of the pivotal swing states that had gone for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 that went into Trump’s column included Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead among possible Democratic nominees with approximately 29 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 20 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris at 12 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 7 percent.

Biden, 76, has not officially announced that he will run, but sources familiar with his plans say he is almost certain to enter the race, according to The Hill.

A straw poll taken of Conservative Political Action Conference attendees last week found Biden to be the “biggest threat” to Trump’s re-election prospects.

Nearly 40 percent of attendees chose him, while Sanders and Harris trailed far behind each garnering approximately 12 percent, The Washington Times reported.

In October, Clinton told Recode’s Kara Swisher when asked about running again, “Well, I’d like to be president.”

“Look, I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there’s going to be so much work to be done,” she said. “We have confused everyone in the world, including ourselves.”

“The work would be work that I feel very well-prepared for, having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department. It’s just gonna be a lot of heavy lifting,” Clinton said.

Swisher asked, “Are you going to be doing any of that lifting?”

“Oh, I have no idea Kara, but I’m not even going to think about it until we get through this November 6th election about what’s going to happen after that,” the former secretary of state replied.

