Hotel Staff Goes Above & Beyond Call of Duty To Safely Return Little Girl's 'Ruff Ruff'

Anyone who has had a child has likely experienced the heartbreak that is losing a beloved toy, blankie or other sentimental item. For most kids, it’s that one particular item that means the world, and no substitute will do.

In many cases, these lost items remain lost, and after a time of grieving the little ones find a new item to dote on — but thanks to a dedicated group of hotel staff, one little girl has been reunited with her dear “Ruff Ruff” and won’t have to settle for a replacement.

It began when the Kuykendalls were in Richmond, Virginia, for a soccer tournament. It wasn’t until they left that they realized their grave mistake: Ruff Ruff had been left behind at the hotel.

Mom Allison called to ask about the toy, and the stuffed dog was spotted and retrieved by staff. Employees then proceeded to record the little stuffed animal’s adventures, leaving more than just the family smiling.

“We want to thank the family of Mr. Ruff Ruff as he was a wonderful help during his recent visit!” Doubletree by Hilton Richmond Midlothian posted on March 4. “He assisted in checking in our guests, handing out our delicious chocolate chip walnut cookies and even assisted in cleaning!”

“At the end of the day, a little rest and relaxation by the pool was just what he needed … #weloveourguests #mrruffruffgoeshome #wearehilton”

Photos showed Ruff Ruff working at a computer, snuggling into a neatly made bed and even chilling poolside, complete with a towel and sunglasses.

Of course, the toy was sent back to the little girl, who was ecstatic to have her precious pup back. Allison, warmed by the positive outcome, took to Facebook and posted their story, which has now gone viral.

“As many of you know, she loves her ‘Ruff Ruff,'” the post began. “He goes everywhere she goes.”

“Sadly, we realized we left him behind last weekend at our hotel in Richmond during the girls’ soccer tournament. I called the hotel when we got home to ask if anyone had seen him.”

“A few days later we get a package and much to her surprise Ruff Ruff was delivered safely back into her arms. Hilton Double Tree Midlothian went above and beyond the call of duty. They sent her a personal letter with photos of all that Ruff Ruff did while he was away.”

“Thank you, Doubletree by Hilton Richmond Midlothian!!”

A woman who identified herself as the young girl’s grandmother also commented on the hotel’s original post to thank them for their kindness.

“Alison’s original post has gone viral,” she wrote. “It’s getting rave reviews and according to the thousands of comments, you have gained some new customers! Thanks again for what you did for my granddaughter.”

