Kamala Harris Butchers Bible Quote, Twists Meaning for Her Own Sacrilegious Purposes

Vice President Kamala Harris managed to send a video greeting to a Christian conference quoting scripture out of context about Jesus Christ, and then didn’t even bother to mention His name.

In the message to the Quadrennial Session of the General Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church taking place in Columbus, Ohio, last week, Harris said, “We are just 10 weeks out from the election, and I know you are already hard at work… organizing souls to the polls, making sure your members are registered and ready to vote.”

“Because as we all know, this is the most consequential election of our lifetime. We face a choice between two very different visions for the future of our nation,” she added.

The Democratic presidential nominee laid out her vision, which involves using the power of the federal government to facilitate home ownership and ensure “affordable” health care and child care, and end childhood poverty.

It all sounds pretty expensive for a government already running multi-trillion dollar deficits. Harris wants to raises taxes on businesses and high income individuals to, in theory, pay for plans, but the nation must first dig out of the $2 trillion annual deficit hole created during the Biden-Harris administration.

And keep in mind, raising taxes on job creators tends to hurt economic growth and therefore federal revenue. A higher tax rate does not mean a higher tax revenue if the economy is not growing and new jobs aren’t being created.

Making matters even more aggravating, after calling for further growth of the bloated federal government, Harris used a Bible passage, taken out of context, to try to justify it.

“As the Gospel of Luke tells us, faith has the power to ‘shine a light on those living in darkness’ and to ‘guide our feet in the path of peace,’” she said.

“In moments such as this, faith guides us forward. Faith in the promise of America: freedom, opportunity and justice. Not for some, but for all,” Harris added.

The verse she quoted from, Luke 1:68 in the New International Version apparently, does not say faith has the power to shine a light on those living in darkness and lead them into peace. Only Jesus Christ does.

The context in Luke, chapter 1 is the priest Zechariah prophesying about his son John the Baptist, who he foresaw would grow up to preach about Jesus.

“And you, my child, will be called a prophet of the Most High; for you will go on before the Lord to prepare the way for him, to give his people the knowledge of salvation through the forgiveness of their sins, because of the tender mercy of our God, by which the rising sun will come to us from heaven to shine on those living in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the path of peace,” Zechariah said.

So Harris is preaching the gospel of salvation through government, trying to use a Bible passage about Jesus Christ to do it. That certainly feels sacrilegious.

The rest just sounds communistic: Faith in government to fulfill the supposed “promise of America” to provide equal material outcomes (housing, healthcare and the rest), with no mention of God.

Harris would do better to not quote scripture at all, rather than try to make it say something it does not.

