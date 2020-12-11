Chick-fil-A is always a cheery place, but there’s one location that’s really stepping up its holiday spirit game.

The location in Athens, Georgia, has started a tradition thanks to a man named Alex Clark.

“Meet the man behind the lights, Alex Clark!” Chick-fil-A Athens/Atlanta Highway shared on Oct. 28.

“Our operator started #LightsOfAthens to spread #HOPE and create family traditions. He hung up almost half a million lights this year!”

TRENDING: Officials Find 12 Uncounted Ballots in Race GOP Leads by - You Guessed It - 12 Votes

Footage of the restaurant shows a completely bedazzled property — pretty much everything except the dirt and pavement is strung in Christmas lights.

The sides of the building itself are covered with sheets of lights, the trees and bushes are all aglow and rows of lights radiate out from the roof of the restaurant.

Dubbed the “Lights of Athens” by Clark, the location has become somewhat of a local legend, and it’s dazzling whether you drive or fly by.

“Thank You Alex,” one person commented on the post. “They are always amazing to see. All of us love viewing them. It is a tradition for us every year.”

“Thank[]you for all the hard work you and your family put into this!” another wrote. “We always look forward to the lights at your restaurant!”

“Thank you,” a third wrote. “They are beautiful and much needed this year.”

The lights have been a tradition since 2016, but this year they’ve added a radio station with a curated playlist so people can have a bit of that dine-in experience while waiting in the drive-thru.

RELATED: Viral Video Could Be a Game-Changer When It Comes to Putting Up Christmas Lights

There’s a video circulating and shared by the fast-food restaurant that shows an aerial shot of the lights at night from a drone perspective.

“Although football season is coming to an end, our Friday Night Lights are in full swing!” the restaurant wrote.

For those who want an even more up-close-and-personal experience, the restaurant suggests that customers order their food and then enjoy it on-site — just not indoors.

“Family night out idea!” it posted on Nov. 19.

“Place a Mobile-Curbside or Drive-Thru order and enjoy #LightsOfAthens out on our lawn. Tag who you want to bring!”

This holiday season might be a little different from the ones we’re used to, but there are still ways to celebrate, and Chick-fil-A is certainly doing its best to give customers a Merry Christmas.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.