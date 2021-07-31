Path 27
News
Pupils, wearing face masks, listen to their teacher during a summer project at the primary school Sonnenschule in Beckum, western Germany, on July 6, 2021.
Pupils, wearing face masks, listen to their teacher during a summer project at the primary school Sonnenschule in Beckum, western Germany, on July 6, 2021. (Ina Fassbender - AFP / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Students and Staff in for a Rough Year as District Announces What They'll Be Expected to Do Every Week to Fight COVID

Jack Davis July 31, 2021 at 1:29pm
Path 27

The Los Angeles Unified School District wants every single student and school employee to undergo weekly coronavirus testing as a condition of returning to in-person learning.

The district, which is the nation’s second-largest, previously said that vaccinated individuals would not need testing.

However, LAUSD on Thursday told parents and workers that it would be implementing mandatory COVID-19 testing, starting next week.

“All students and employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, returning for in-person instruction must participate in baseline and ongoing weekly COVID testing. This is in accordance with the most recent guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Baseline testing begins on Monday, August 2,” the district announced in a statement on its website.

In the statement to parents and employees, Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said as conditions change, so will the rules.

Trending:
Maskless GOP Rep Tells Pelosi to 'Come and Get Me' as Capitol Police Are Ordered to Arrest Those Who Don't Comply with Mandate

“We are closely monitoring evolving health conditions and adapting our response in preparation for our full return to in-person learning on August 16,” Reilly said.

The union president of United Teachers Los Angeles, Cecily Myart-Cruz, backed Reilly, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Vaccines are like seatbelts: necessary but not invincible,” Myart-Cruz said. “Just like we need seatbelts, airbags, and speed limits, we need masks, ventilation, and testing to keep school communities safe.”

The Times quoted one parent as having a negative reaction to the announcement, however.

Is this really necessary?

“As a parent, it is my responsibility to keep them healthy and safe, I do not need the district to poke and prod my healthy children unnecessarily. This mitigation strategy they claim to be of the highest standard is severely overreaching,” a west San Fernando Valley parent said.

The Times withheld the parent’s name, saying she “requested anonymity out of concern that her child could be targeted for criticizing the district.”

Related:
These Massive US Companies Are Among the Biggest in the World... And They Just Hit Employees with a Big Vaccine Requirement and Told Them the Clock Is Ticking

Reilly also said in the statement that schools will require all students and employees to wear masks on school grounds and social distance as much as possible.

One expert said testing must include vaccinated people due to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus, according to The New York Times.

“The evidence is mounting that vaccinated individuals can be part of transmission chains,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Any testing regimen that does not include vaccinated individuals is going to be incomplete and leave people at risk.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Los Angeles Students and Staff in for a Rough Year as District Announces What They'll Be Expected to Do Every Week to Fight COVID
Biden's DOJ Sues Gov. Abbott, Claims Texas Has No Right to Stop Federal Government Scheme to Transport Illegal Immigrants Into US Interior
Biden's DOJ Orders IRS to Release Trump's Tax Returns
Democrats Pass Bill to Allow Illegal Immigrants to Be Hired as Congressional Staffers
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to Pull All Ads from Fox News After Network Blocks Commercial
See more...

Conversation