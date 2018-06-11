Louis Farrakhan Loses Twitter Check Mark After ‘Satanic Jew’ Tweet

Twitter gave Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan a social media slap on the wrist Friday by taking away the blue check mark on his Twitter account.

Although the action does not muzzle Farrakhan, it represents one of the sanctions Twitter can take against those who violate its guidelines.

As reported by U.K. Daily Mail, Twitter will yank an account’s verification if it is found to be “promoting hate and/or violence against, or directly attacking or threatening other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease.”

Although Twitter would not comment on why it took its action, the trigger appeared to be a video Farrakhan posted Wednesday, according to The Daily Caller.

Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan. Full Video: https://t.co/N5KXtakhpl pic.twitter.com/zRgSKcAsZj — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) June 7, 2018

TRENDING: Stormy Daniels Hit with Defamation Lawsuit After Criticizing Former Lawyer

“Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan,” Farrakhan posted in a tweet that linked to a video.

“I wonder will you recognize Satan? I wonder, will you see the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan, which has many races in it, because Satan has deceived the whole world, and think about the message that I was blessed by God to give you today,” Farrakhan said in the video.

“Think about what they’re going to say when they have been so thoroughly and completely unmasked. Whenever you read that God has told the Jews to hear and obey, and they say, I hear and I disobey, that’s Satan,” he added.

Twitter was deluged with complaints from people who said the social media network should respond to Farrakhan in the same way that it acted against conservative voices it felt crossed the line.

People get banned for saying things half as offensive as this. But knowing Twi*ter and their allegiance to the left they'll let this slide because Farrakhan's a potential front runner of the Democratic party in 2020. — Steven P. Crenshaw (@StevieSleeves) June 8, 2018

Everyone can go to Louis Farrakhan’s “Satanic Jews”!twitter post and report it for abusive and offensive content—this is nothing new for him, @BarackObama ‘s buddy. @jack #nolitehypocrita! https://t.co/Gc8hAMudDu — Jeannette Jones (@nolitehypocrita) June 8, 2018

Hey @Jack, how is this any different from the neo-Nazis whom you’ve banned from Twitter? https://t.co/SnFqrPM6A7 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 7, 2018

Farrakhan’s post was not in a vacuum. In fact, CNN’s Jake Tapper called him out for another offensive post that came after he was punished by Twitter.

More anti-Semitic filth proudly shared by Lou Farrakhan right here, for everyone to see. https://t.co/FfNOTXkF9m — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 11, 2018

Should Twitter give Louis Farrakhan the boot? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

RELATED: Democrat Who Allegedly Blamed Jews for Bad Weather Donated to Nation of Islam Event

Writing on The Daily Wire, Joseph Curl noted that the social media giant’s action has little practical value.

“He’s still on the site, mind you, able to blast to his 481,000 followers, there’s just no check mark,” he wrote.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.