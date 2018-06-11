SECTIONS
Louis Farrakhan Loses Twitter Check Mark After ‘Satanic Jew’ Tweet

By Jack Davis
June 11, 2018 at 7:19am

Twitter gave Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan a social media slap on the wrist Friday by taking away the blue check mark on his Twitter account.

Although the action does not muzzle Farrakhan, it represents one of the sanctions Twitter can take against those who violate its guidelines.

As reported by U.K. Daily Mail, Twitter will yank an account’s verification if it is found to be “promoting hate and/or violence against, or directly attacking or threatening other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease.”

Although Twitter would not comment on why it took its action, the trigger appeared to be a video Farrakhan posted Wednesday, according to The Daily Caller.

“Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan,” Farrakhan posted in a tweet that linked to a video.

“I wonder will you recognize Satan? I wonder, will you see the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan, which has many races in it, because Satan has deceived the whole world, and think about the message that I was blessed by God to give you today,” Farrakhan said in the video.

“Think about what they’re going to say when they have been so thoroughly and completely unmasked. Whenever you read that God has told the Jews to hear and obey, and they say, I hear and I disobey, that’s Satan,” he added.

Twitter was deluged with complaints from people who said the social media network should respond to Farrakhan in the same way that it acted against conservative voices it felt crossed the line.

Farrakhan’s post was not in a vacuum. In fact, CNN’s Jake Tapper called him out for another offensive post that came after he was punished by Twitter.

Should Twitter give Louis Farrakhan the boot?

Writing on The Daily Wire, Joseph Curl noted that the social media giant’s action has little practical value.

“He’s still on the site, mind you, able to blast to his 481,000 followers, there’s just no check mark,” he wrote.

