Man Allegedly Asked To Leave Restaurant Over Cross Necklace

An Indiana man claims a night out with friends turned embarrassing when he was asked to leave a restaurant because of his cross necklace.

Jerry Bond said he and a group of friends were visiting Kilroy’s Bar N’ Grill, a restaurant in the Indianapolis suburb of Broad Ripple, last month when a bouncer approached him and gave him a shocking ultimatum.

“The bouncer comes back over, really bad attitude, [and says] ‘We’re going to ask you to either tuck your necklace, remove it or you have to leave,” Bond said.

According to Bond, the bouncer said the cross on the necklace was too big.

Bond had no plans to tuck in his cross.

“I’m not going to tuck my cross in because of my beliefs,” he said. “I believe in wearing this cross and what it represents.”

Bond said he opted to leave the restaurant instead of not displaying his cross.

“It was a horrible situation. And I mean, it was embarrassing just to go somewhere and try to enjoy friends and company and get embarrassed like this for no reason,” Bond said. “It’s like I was just singled out for no reason.”

According to the dress code posted outside the restaurant’s entrance, Kilroy’s prohibits the wearing of large chains worn outside of shirts.

David Latimore, a minister who was with Bond, said the restaurant’s manager could not tell the group what the restaurant defines as a “large chain.”

“So I asked him, ‘What is a large necklace? What does that mean? What size is large?’ He couldn’t tell me,” Latimore said.

Latimore said he sent an email to the owner of the restaurant to ask for more details about the policy. But after not receiving a sufficient reply, he organized a protest that took place Saturday.

“We showed up and did what we had to do at Kilroy’s,” Latimore said in a video posted to his Facebook account. “That was only Phase 1. Don’t you ever believe that’s the end of it. I appreciate and am so grateful for those who came out. It was an awesome thing. We did what God would have us to do.”

