Nearly 400,000 Frigidaire refrigerators are being recalled due to a choking and laceration hazard stemming from pressing the button that dispenses ice or water from the appliances.

Electrolux announced Thursday that it is recalling about 383,240 of their Frigidaire refrigerators equipped with slim ice buckets due to this risk.

Additionally, approximately 5,785 units sold in Canada are also subject to recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, plastic pieces from the ice bucket can break off and fall into the container.

These fragments can then end up in glasses or bowls, posing a risk of choking or causing dangerous cuts to consumers.

Owners of affected Frigidaire refrigerator models are urged to immediately stop using the ice maker button and contact Electrolux to request a replacement ice bucket assembly component.

The affected models include: DGHK2355TF, DGHX2655TF, FFSC2323TS, FGSC2335TD, FGSC2335TF, FGSS2635TD, FGSS2635TE, FGSS2635TF, FGSS2635TP, FPSC2277RF, FPSC2278UF, FPSS2677RF, LFSC2324VF, LGHK2336TD, LGHK2336TF, LGHX2636TD, and LGHX2636TF.

Electrolux will send the replacement free of charge.

However, those who wish to keep their refrigerators without modification are advised against using the ice or water dispenser button.

The recalled Frigidaire appliances, manufactured in Mexico, were reportedly available for purchase nationwide at retailers, such as Lowe’s and Home Depot, as well as online at Frigidaire.com, from November 2015 through September 2019.

The price range for these appliances was between $1,400 and $2,400.

To date, the Electrolux Group has reportedly received 343 reports of plastic fragments breaking off, including two incidents where individuals suffered lacerations and injuries from ingestion after the plastic fragments were dispensed from the ice bucket.

Appliance owners can verify if their serial number is included in the recall by clicking here.

This is not the first time Electrolux has recalled its refrigerators due to issues with the ice maker component of their appliances.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that the company recalled nearly 375,000 units of Electrolux and Frigidaire refrigerators in 2022 following 185 reports of the ice-level arm breaking into fragments and dropping into the ice bucket, creating a choking hazard.

Frigidaire was founded in 1916 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as the Guardian Frigerator Company.

The appliances company was renamed Frigidaire in 1919 after it was acquired by General Motors.

In 1979, the company was sold to the White Sewing Machine Company, and in 1986 it was purchased by Electrolux, a global appliance company based in Stockholm, Sweden, under which it operates today.

