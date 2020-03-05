Melania Trump Honors 'Role Models to the Next Generation' at International Women of Courage Awards

First lady Melania Trump personally paid tribute on Wednesday to 12 women from around the globe honored by the State Department as International Women of Courage.

“I continue to be inspired by the personal stories that accompany each of these extraordinary women,” Trump said. “Some of them demonstrated true courage in the face of true terror and all of them speak to the strength and determination of brave women everywhere.”

The first lady said America plays a unique role in inspiring women around the world.

“As first lady of the United States, I’m proud of what this country continues to do for women and I’m honored to represent a nation that not only recognizes women around the world who are making a difference internationally, but empowers and supports them in their endeavors so they can affect positive change for others.”

Trump said that the women being honored “represent the strength of the female spirit. Each of them have demonstrated acts of courage and leadership, often at risk to their own personal safety.”

She said women make vital contributions both in the U.S. and abroad.

“In the United States, women are playing vital roles in society: They are mothers, wives, doctors, CEOs and elected officials, to name just a few,” Trump said.

She said that all the women being honored demonstrated courage.

“Courage is something that is not easily taught and is closely tied with bravery, humility and sacrifice,” she said, noting that many have struggled in violent parts of the world against “gender-based stereotypes to serve the greater good.”

“They are role models to the next generation.”

Trump noted that her Be Best initiative tied in with the event to honor women.

“Without positive support, guidance and well-being, which are just some of the attributes today’s children need, they will not enter adulthood with the empathy and strength needed to help others as selflessly as these women here today,” she said.

The 2020 award winners came from Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen and Zimbabwe, according to Fox Business.

Zarifa Ghafari, 26, who is mayor of a town in Afghanistan, spoke on behalf of the honorees to thank the U.S. for its leadership.

“It was not so long ago that most women were considered property, and sadly, in some parts of the world, it is still the same,” Ghafari said. “Throughout the modern era, there has been one global leader in the fight for women’s rights, and that’s the United States of America. To the American people, to the American government, let me say: Thank you. Thank you for all you have done to improve conditions for women around the world.”

The first lady was introduced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who praised her efforts on behalf of women.

“And now — now I want you to meet someone who isn’t an ‘everyday’ woman but rather someone that is known in all corners of the world,” Pompeo said.

“The first event she hosted at the White House after her husband’s inauguration was for International Women’s Day,” he said.

“She traveled solo to four countries in Africa, meeting with children and families. Two years ago, she launched the Be Best awareness campaign – an effort to support the well-being of our youth. She represents our country with enormous warmth and elegance and grace to hundreds of world leaders abroad and at the White House. We’ve seen her at the president’s side consoling Americans at times of tremendous loss and tragedy.”

“We’ve spotted her on the tarmac at 2 a.m. to welcome home returning American hostages, and we’ve seen her face light up when she’s hugging children around the world and here at home,” he added. “And while I’m guessing that she is happiest being called Barron’s mom, please join me in welcoming the first lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump.”

