Democrats’ Have New ‘For the People’ Slogan – Who Do They Think They’re Fooling?

It is to laugh. Laughter is good medicine.

Two recent news stories go together nicely. Here are the headlines, just for laughs:

House Dems Bet on ‘For the People’ Slogan To Counter Trump ‘Tweet’ Machine

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slammed by Democrats: Her Socialist Dreams ‘Would Bankrupt the Country’

The first report shows Democrats apparently believe they can appropriate some of Trump’s populist appeal with a slogan. But on the heels of “Hope ‘n Change,” and “Forward,” this latest stab at relevance is an improvement, however poor.

An obvious question comes to mind, though: Which “people” are the Democrats concerned about, and what will the Democrats do “For the People?”

Democrats are promising to do what they have always done, but with more gusto: raise taxes, increase spending, increase debt, expand government, waste resources, throw open our borders, destroy sovereignty, make of us a sanctuary country, eviscerate the middle class, make the D.C. rich richer, increase the minimum wage, install socialist health care, bankrupt the country, import Sharia, teach sexual chaos in the public schools, build more prisons (infrastructure) and destroy Christianity.

But keep in mind — it’s all “For the People.”

What people? All those people hurt by the Trump economy? All the people enjoying a new dawn of freedom and opportunity? The people enjoying tax cuts, new jobs and a sense of confidence? Let’s be honest. Democrats’ “big tent” visions will not sell. “The People” are wise to the con. “The People” know Democrats care about “The People” as much as they care about the unborn.

Concurrently, we learn some Democratic Party leaders are not comfortable with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the woman hailed as the new face of the Democrats just three weeks ago. She is media-genic, politically correct, well-spoken, electable, young … and ignorant.

She condemns Israel, then backtracks. She calls for mass demonstrations to twist arms and destroy ICE, pushing communism all the way. In all this she reveals a certain erratic nature which makes party leaders nervous.

She is a communist resorting to the old drone: tax the rich, make everything free! In the face of Venezuelan mayhem and Cuban misery, the socialists in the ranks prefer flying under the radar, “For the People.” Ocasio-Cortez’s flight plan doesn’t square with the effort to appear “American.” Apparently, she is a little too honest about her radicalism for the Democrat leadership.

Party leaders caution Ocasio-Cortez to tone it down. They recommend she learn to “forge” relationships with others of more moderate leanings. Perhaps these leaders learned from the Obama experience, that too much radicalism too soon gets Trump elected, and re-elected.

The joy of laughter that comes from seeing Democrats eat their own, from seeing them conduct a preemptive strike against a rising star ideally suited to bring the millennial vote. What joy seeing Democrats finally admit that communism will “put millions out of work and bankrupt the country.”

Better to dust off Ol’ Uncle Joe than promote an attractive, young, enthusiastic Latina!

Or can it be that Hillary, behind the scenes, senses in Ocasio-Cortez another threat to the throne? Is Hillary pulling a Bernie on Ocasio-Cortez?

Ah! The palace intrigue, without the palace! Just remember: it’s all “For the People,” but not for Ocasio-Cortez. Apparently, she is not one of “The People.”

It is to laugh.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

