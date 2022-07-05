Old Abandoned Dog Gets Trip of a Lifetime after Southwest Employee Volunteers to Fly Him to New Home

There’s not really a lot of demand for older dogs riddled with health conditions. Most people prefer younger, healthier pets — but thankfully there are those individuals who know the charm of a mature dog and the love that comes with giving them their best life in the twilight years.

“Patrick,” a 9-year-old Chihuahua in Dallas, had suffered from a multitude of conditions by the time his muzzle started graying. He was blind and deaf and he was manifesting several other health issues.

While it wasn’t made explicit why he was abandoned in his later years, it doesn’t take much imagination to guess.

No matter what the actual circumstances surrounding his abandonment were, he ended up at Dallas Pets Alive needing a miracle — and he got two.

The first miracle was in finding him a home. A lovely couple with two other dogs spotted him and were smitten.

The only problem was that Patrick was in Dallas and the couple was in Baltimore.

The second miracle was when a flight attendant with a kind heart heard of Patrick’s plight and offered to chauffeur the pup to his new family.

“Patrick the chihuahua was abandoned at 9 years old after becoming blind, deaf, and gaining a list of medical issues,” Southwest Airlines posted on Facebook on May 20.

“Luckily, Dallas Pets Alive found him a new FUR-ever home! The only problem was that Patrick was in Dallas and his new family was waiting for him in Baltimore.

“That’s when Jonathan, one of our Flight Attendants, stepped in to help. Jonathan used his time and flight benefits to fly Patrick from DAL to BWI and help unite him with his new family.”

The post went viral, with many thanking Jonathan for his compassion and strongly hinting that Southwest should do more to recognize his efforts for being the heart the airline is so well known for.

“It’s the dog in a diaper for us,” Southwest Airlines tweeted on May 23.

“Thanks, Jonathan for using your time and flight benefits to fly Patrick to his new FUR-ever home.”

The airline shared photos of the little dog making his way into the arms of his new owners, who posed for a quick picture holding a sign that read, “Patrick Welcome Home to your Forever Family.”

It looks like Patrick has finally found a home and a family where he can spend his final years in peace and comfort. Dallas Pets Alive shared a letter from his new owner, addressed to his former foster mom and featuring photos of the now very-pampered pooch.

“We received a letter from Patrick to his foster mom,” Dallas Pets Alive shared on June 13.

“Dear Foster Mom, Thanks for the ride of my life. Literally. Never in my 9 years did I expect to go on an airplane and fly into the arms of my new family.

“My life on the other side of the country has been incredible. I have 2 furry roommates and the most incredible parents. I can feel how much they love me.

“Leaving you was hard but you gave me a second chance at life and I will never forget. Love, Patrick.”

