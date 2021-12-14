Parker: The New Nikki Haley Book Every American Needs This Christmas

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has served up a Christmas present to the nation in the form of a comprehensive new policy book, issued by her organization Stand for America, offering conservative solutions to our country’s many challenges — domestic and foreign.

Conservatives get a bad rap for just saying no. For being against everything and never clear about what they are for.

Haley is one conservative who cannot be accused of not having a broad vision and not being forthcoming in sharing it. It’s all here in “American Strength: Conservative Solutions Worth Fighting For.”

The latest Gallup polling shows that just 24 percent of Americans are satisfied with how things are going in the country. Recent polling from Pew Research shows that only 20 percent of Americans trust the government to do the right thing “always” or “most of the time.”

The only thing Americans seem to have in common these days is dissatisfaction with their government and the state of affairs in their country.

Trust in government has not exceeded 30 percent since 2007. The last time it exceeded 50 percent was in October 2001, after the nation united behind President George W. Bush’s effort to respond to the horrible terrorist attack on our nation on Sept. 11, 2001.

According to Pew, data regarding trust in government goes back to 1958. Except for that brief moment in 2001, the years from the late 1950s to the early 1970s were the last time half of Americans surveyed said they trusted their government to do the right thing. Subsequently, it all went downhill.

What characterizes the years from the early ’70s up to the present is the vast expansion of government power and intrusion into the lives of citizens. In other words, the more government goes where it doesn’t belong, the more the confidence and trust that citizens have in their government deteriorate.

Only when we were attacked, when our government focused on what is clearly its job — national defense — did trust get back above 50 percent.

The flow of information from the economic and cultural fronts in our nation radiates troubling news.

Inflation is surging for the first time in over 30 years. The national debt is growing to dangerous levels, equal to the size of our whole economy, with projections from the Congressional Budget Office that it will get much worse. Our entitlement programs — Social Security and Medicare — have severe projected financing problems that make it impossible to continue them without major reform.

Culturally, the family and marriage are collapsing. Birth rates are at historic lows, and Americans who could form families indicate low interest in having children.

Our country needs conservative leadership to get us back on track with policies driven by traditional American values of limited government.

“American Strength” provides the blueprint.

I was honored to write the chapter called “Overcoming Poverty and Building Long-Term Wealth.”

But I am in the distinguished company of leaders such as Ken Langone, founder of The Home Depot; Sens. Tim Scott and Pat Toomey; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich; Pastor John Hagee; Dennis Prager; and others, covering the full gamut of domestic and foreign policy.

The U.S. is badly in need of a 21st-century conservative makeover.

Nikki Haley and Stand for America serve up the vision and the plan.

