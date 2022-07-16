Share
Lifestyle

Rare Lobster Saved from Seafood Restaurant Becomes an Instant 'Shellebrity'

 By Amanda Thomason  July 16, 2022 at 1:30pm
Share

Most lobsters you’ll see are fairly similar. They’re generally a dark reddish-brown, only taking on the characteristic “red” color after being cooked.

But every once in a while, a rare color will pop up, and the very same color that makes them more at risk in the wild ensures their survival once caught, as they tend to be held onto as collector’s items.

The Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida, recently stumbled across an unusual specimen that was bright orange, a 1-in-30-million find.

And what else could the restaurant reasonably name the orange crustacean but “Cheddar”?

When the unique creature was spotted in with the rest, manager Mario Roque knew she was something special and should be preserved.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Immediately Self-Corrects After Saying He Wants to Keep 'Truth and Honor' of Holocaust Alive

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” he said, according to Patch.com.

“A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home.”

Senior director of communications for the chain restaurant, Nicole Bott, is happy Roque spotted the lobster and found her a good home with Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her,” Bott said.

“It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank.”

Staff from the aquarium made the trek to pick up the rare lobster and posted the video on social media.

“There was something obviously very different about one of the lobsters that was shipped to a @RedLobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida,” RipleysMyrtleBeach posted on Instagram. “Turns out, it was a rare one-in-30 million orange colored lobster!

Related:
Concerned Boy Calls 911 Over Dinosaur 'Emergency,' Dispatcher and Deputy Respond with Act of Kindness

“Employees immediately went on a mission to rescue the unique crustacean and Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach answered the call, happily welcoming the extraordinary orange lobster, ‘Cheddar’ to her new forever home.

“Cheddar joins Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach as it celebrates a major milestone — 25 years of welcoming guests, making memories, and promoting an awareness of conservation.

“Read more about Cheddar’s journey to shellebrity status in the link in our bio!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Rare Lobster Saved from Seafood Restaurant Becomes an Instant 'Shellebrity'
Concerned Boy Calls 911 Over Dinosaur 'Emergency,' Dispatcher and Deputy Respond with Act of Kindness
Forget Tigers: Camel Attacks Zoo Worker, Biting His Head and Dragging Him 15 Feet
Dad Helps Deliver Baby on 7/11 in 7-Eleven Parking Lot: Parents Gifted with 7 Years of Special Drink
'Angel' Spots House Fire in Middle of Night, Warns Family of 11: 'She Saved Our Family'
See more...

Conversation