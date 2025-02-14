Republican Congressman's Office Evacuated After 'Suspicious' Item Is Discovered

For the second time in two weeks, a Republican member of Congress has been forced to close a district office due to safety concerns.

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy of New York closed his district office in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence after a suspicious package was found there, according to Spectrum News.

Last week, Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York announced offices in her district, which snakes around Lake Ontario, were closed due to threats.

“This morning, my Clarence office received a suspicious package with a white powdery substance emanating from an envelope,” Langworthy posted on X.

“Following standard protocol, we immediately notified local law enforcement and Capitol Police and evacuated the office while this matter is being investigated,” he wrote.

This morning, my Clarence office received a suspicious package with a white powdery substance emanating from an envelope. Following standard protocol, we immediately notified local law enforcement and Capitol Police and evacuated the office while this matter is being… — Congressman Nick Langworthy (@RepLangworthy) February 13, 2025

“The safety of our staff and visiting public is my top priority, and until our office reopens, I urge anyone who needs assistance to call my Washington office, or one of our other district offices in Jamestown, Olean or Corning,” the western New York state congressman wrote.

Last week, Tenney’s office announced that three separate threats led to the closing of her district offices, according to State of Politics.

Should Democrats and the liberal media share some of the blame for targeted threats to Republicans? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I am appalled by these threats and am calling on everyone to express their First Amendment Rights in a peaceful and compassionate way,” Tenney said in a statement.

“Our team of expert caseworkers are dedicated to serving all of the constituents in NY-24 with compassion and professionalism. I can confidently say that our team is among the very best in Congress,” she said.

Claudia Tenney has closed her district offices after 3 separate incidents of threats and intimidation against her district staff today. pic.twitter.com/DEF62kqteU — Alex Gault (@AlexBGault) February 6, 2025

Republican political analyst Jeff Williams said, threatening district offices hurts constituents who need those offices to access services.

“I think it’s a threat to the district,” he said.

“It’s basically taking our front line out of the office and not being able to do the work that we need them to do on a day-to-day basis, especially when you have a veteran having an issue with the VA or you have a senior that’s having issues with their social security,” Williams said.

The threats come in a time of heightened anti-Republican political rhetoric.

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia says Democrats need to fight Elon Musk with “actual weapons,” says it needs to be done for “democracy.” “I think is really important, and what the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight.” “This is an actual… pic.twitter.com/8PYo16kNK9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2025

According to the U.S. Capitol Police, threats against members of Congress have been climbing.

The agency reported 9,474 threats against members of Congress or their staffs and families in 2024, the third year in a row in which threats have risen after hitting a peak of 9,625 in 2021. For reference in 2017, there were 3,939 threats assessed by the Capitol Police.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.