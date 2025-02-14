Share
Rep. Nick Langworthy is sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3.
Rep. Nick Langworthy is sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Republican Congressman's Office Evacuated After 'Suspicious' Item Is Discovered

 By Jack Davis  February 14, 2025 at 10:00am
For the second time in two weeks, a Republican member of Congress has been forced to close a district office due to safety concerns.

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy of New York closed his district office in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence after a suspicious package was found there, according to Spectrum News.

Last week, Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York announced offices in her district, which snakes around Lake Ontario, were closed due to threats.

“This morning, my Clarence office received a suspicious package with a white powdery substance emanating from an envelope,” Langworthy posted on X.

“Following standard protocol, we immediately notified local law enforcement and Capitol Police and evacuated the office while this matter is being investigated,” he wrote.

“The safety of our staff and visiting public is my top priority, and until our office reopens, I urge anyone who needs assistance to call my Washington office, or one of our other district offices in Jamestown, Olean or Corning,” the western New York state congressman wrote.

Last week, Tenney’s office announced that three separate threats led to the closing of her district offices, according to State of Politics.

“I am appalled by these threats and am calling on everyone to express their First Amendment Rights in a peaceful and compassionate way,” Tenney said in a statement.

“Our team of expert caseworkers are dedicated to serving all of the constituents in NY-24 with compassion and professionalism. I can confidently say that our team is among the very best in Congress,” she said.

Republican political analyst Jeff Williams said, threatening district offices hurts constituents who need those offices to access services.

“I think it’s a threat to the district,” he said.

“It’s basically taking our front line out of the office and not being able to do the work that we need them to do on a day-to-day basis, especially when you have a veteran having an issue with the VA or you have a senior that’s having issues with their social security,” Williams said.

The threats come in a time of heightened anti-Republican political rhetoric.

According to the U.S. Capitol Police, threats against members of Congress have been climbing.

The agency reported 9,474 threats against members of Congress or their staffs and families in 2024, the third year in a row in which threats have risen after hitting a peak of 9,625 in 2021. For reference in 2017, there were 3,939 threats assessed by the Capitol Police.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
