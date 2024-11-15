RFK Jr. Haters May Be Silenced by Forgotten Article from 2008

Thursday’s news of President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services has garnered much skepticism.

While Kennedy does not possess any medical expertise per se, the real outrage over Trump’s pick stems from RFK Jr.’s many outspoken criticisms of traditional medicine, vaccines, and — broadly — the state of health in this country.

But is Kennedy a radical choice that a wiser, more astute politician wouldn’t dare approach?

A 2008 article from far-left leaning Politico indicated otherwise, as it reported that then President-elect Barack Obama was considering Kennedy to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Politico went so far as to mention that Kennedy for the EPA would “please” Hillary Clinton, who would go onto become Obama’s secretary of state.

In addition to his health agenda, Kennedy built a career as an environmental lawyer.

Politico cited his work with Riverkeeper — an environmental group — to stop pollution in New York while also taking on Congress over “anti-environmental” legislation in the mid-1990s. Time magazine even named him one of its “Heroes for the Planet” for his work with Riverkeeper.

Kennedy later joined the health advocacy group Children’s Health Defense and has served as chairman and chief legal counsel for that organization while writing several books, including “The Real Anthony Fauci: Big Pharma’s Global War on Democracy, Humanity, and Public Health,” published in 2021.

While the Kennedy name is a household one in politics, it seems RFK Jr. himself is not a blindingly stupid choice, as members of the left try to denigrate him along with every other Trump nomination.

Are you happy with Trump’s picks for his administration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Left-wing media outlets like CNN are quick to throw Kennedy into a group of “anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists,” while MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” opted to bring on Stanford Professor Dr. Kavita Patel on Friday to sound the alarm.

Patel told “Morning Joe” that Trump’s choice is “undermining the future health of not just one generation, but several generations.”

In addition to Kennedy, names like Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense has created a similar stir among the left, as Hegseth is a combat veteran with multiple tours of duty while lacking a high-ranking position in the military or experience in national security.

If we forget the noise, the selection of both Kennedy and Hegseth indicates Trump will deliver on his promises to voters.

His campaign was not supposed to fulfill the wishes of the Washington elite or the deep state.

Trump is forming his administration without the political pressures of unelected bureaucrats, choosing instead to remember the voters who brought him back to the White House.

The Global Obesity Survey ranks the United States 19th out of 200 countries surveyed, with 42.74 percent of the adult population being obese.

The Centers for Disease Control estimated in February that 129 million people in the United States have at least one chronic illness.

With the total population, according to the census, currently at 337 million, too many of us are overweight, sick and just miserable.

Kennedy might not be the elite’s choice, but the numbers say a change is needed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.