Share
News

Scientists Make Huge Discovery on the Moon, Future Astronauts Will Thank Them

 By Jack Davis  July 3, 2022 at 9:31am
Share

Future visitors to the moon may be able to tap into what scientists believe is water that has built up on the moon.

A new study from the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder suggests volcanoes may have left sheets of ice that could be hundreds of feet thick, according to KMGH-TV.

“We envision it as a frost on the moon that built up over time,” Andrew Wilcoski, lead author and graduate student, said.

Trending:
Sheriff Briefs State After Disturbing Discovery in Lake: 'A Horrible Set of Facts Appears to Be Developing'

Paul Hayne, co-author and assistant professor at UC Boulder, said that between 2 billion and 4 billion years ago, the moon was experiencing massive volcanic eruptions.

“They dwarf almost all of the eruptions on Earth,” he said.

Previous research found that in this volcanic heyday, clouds of carbon monoxide and water vapor were ejected and covered the moon.

“The atmospheres escaped over about 1,000 years, so there was plenty of time for ice to form,” Wilcoski said.

Should we be exploring the moon?

A report in The Planetary Science Journal said that the extremely cold temperatures on the moon could allow ice to remain frozen for billions of years.

The ice could potentially serve as drinking water or fuel in the future, Hayne said.

“It’s possible that [16 to 33 feet] below the surface, you have big sheets of ice,” he said.

Related:
Rover Snaps Picture of Strange Martian Formation; Image of Otherworldly 'Architecture' Sets Internet Ablaze

Hayne has estimated that roughly 6,000 square miles of the moon’s polar surface could contain ice.

The majority of the ice, which likely accumulated near the moon’s poles, may be covered under several feet of lunar dust.

“We really need to drill down and look for it,” Wilcoski said.

“It’s possible that five or 10 meters below the surface, you have big sheets of ice,” Hayne added.

The Artemis mission to the moon is targeted for its south pole, according to CNN, which is where the ice may be most prevalent. The mission will be the first time humans have landed on the moon since 1972.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Scientists Make Huge Discovery on the Moon, Future Astronauts Will Thank Them
First McDonald's Drive-Thru Was Thanks to One Strict Military Rule and an Ingenious Loophole Soldiers Found
Disneyland's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Ride Reopens, And There's One Detail Inside That Amber Heard Isn't Going to Like
Mystery Plane Escapes US and Allied Fighters, Authorities Rush to It After Landing But Can't Believe What They See
Watch the Terrifying Moment MLB Bat Splinters, Breaks Through Umpire's Mask
See more...

Conversation