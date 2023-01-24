Son of Top Democrat Lawmaker Released from Jail After Paying Tiny Bail Amount

The son of a Democratic lawmaker has been released from jail on a very small bail payment after being charged with assaulting a police officer.

On Saturday, Boston Police said they found Jared Dowell, the 23-year-old son of Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, defacing the Parkman Bandstand Monument on Boston Common with anti-police graffiti during a protest.

According to the report, the protesters were spray-painting phrases like “ACAB” which stands for “All Cops are B*******” and “No Cop City,” an apparent reference to a police training facility near Atlanta, Georgia, where a protester was killed earlier in the week.

Some news reports have referred to Dowell as Clark’s daughter. According to his mother, Dowell is “non-binary” and identifies as “Riley,” her “daughter.”

When they proceeded to arrest him, a crowd of protestors began screaming at the officers and one was hit in the face. Dowell began to fail his arms during the arrest and struck one officer in the face. He is now facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer as well as vandalism and resisting arrest.

Responding to the news of the arrest, Rep. Clark took to Twitter to say, “I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023

But now, according to the Washington Free Beacon, Dowell has been released on Monday after posting a $500 cash bail, with an order to stay away from Boston Common.

Should this man have been let out on bail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Now obviously, we are all thinking the same thing: The bail amount for Dowell was WAY too small for someone who allegedly assaulted a police officer.

But once we consider the facts of this case, the amount does not come as a surprise at all.

First of all, we have to remember that this took place in Boston, a city run by leftists, and like all leftist cities, Boston’s leaders are implementing “soft-on-crime” policies such as bail reform that are allowing violent criminals back onto the streets.

That alone should make the fact that Dowell was released on a low cash bail hardly surprising.

But then we need to consider the fact that the defendant, in this case, is the leftist son of a radical leftist representative. Clark has been noted for her leftist stances on issues such as climate change, Black Lives Matter and abortion.

According to the Boston Herald, she was part of a group that included radical leftist Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who staged a media event last year, posing with arms behind their backs, pretending to be handcuffed while being arrested outside of the Supreme Court last year during an anti-abortion protest when they refused to stop blocking the street.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, she also expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Jared Dowell is merely following after his leftist mother and committing crimes in the name of left-wing causes. The fact that he is transgender also works in his favor, as it means that the leftist media will be more sympathetic to him.

So it is hardly surprising that he was let off so easily. As Donald Trump Jr. pointed out when tweeting about the case, “Radical Democrats are protected so they can do what they want.”

The system is working exactly the way she knew that it would for her daughter. See my tweet from yesterday where I called it. Radical Democrats are protected so they can do what they want. Dem Lawmaker’s Child Released on $500 Bail After Assaulting Cop https://t.co/4Rdh690pf1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 24, 2023

At the end of the day, it is not surprising that this happened. Dowell is the son of a leftist lawmaker and is a leftist himself, therefore he gets a pass.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.