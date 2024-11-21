Share
President-elect Donald Trump, left, was on hand to watch UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, right, in his TKO victory Saturday against challenger Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Kena Betancur - AFP / Getty Images; Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

Star Recognizes Star: UFC Legend Honors Trump As Soon As Big Title Defense Is Over

 By Michael Schwarz  November 21, 2024 at 2:20pm
Each apparent victory for the enemies of freedom, no matter how temporary, reminds us of the difficult task ahead.

For instance, after news broke on Thursday that former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida had withdrawn his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general, Trump supporters had good reason to feel dejected and outraged at the establishment politicians in the Senate who resisted Gaetz’s nomination in the first place.

Thus, in the wake of Gaetz’s withdrawal, and in case you missed it over the weekend, UFC world heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones’s post-fight gesture toward Trump at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday should serve as a salutary reminder that, in the grand scheme of things, political and cultural momentum remain with the president-elect.

After defending his title, Jones left the ring — known as “The Octagon” — and presented his championship belt to Trump.

Readers may watch that incredible moment in the clip below.

Note, too, that Jones and Trump did not merely shake hands like business associates. Instead, the president-elect grasped the champion’s hand and pulled it to his own heart, signifying deep affection.

To anyone who watched the entire scene unfold, Jones’s respect for Trump could not have come as a surprise.

Do you watch the UFC?

After all, moments after winning the fight, Jones performed Trump’s trademark “YMCA” dance.

Podcasting megastar and UFC announcer Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump shortly before the election, loved it.

“Ahhhh, he did the Trump dance! Spinning back-kick to the body, followed by the Trump dance,” Rogan said.

Related:
What Is Going on? Raiders' PR Team Makes Strange Move After Player Gets Asked About His Trump Celebration

Jones, of course, joined a growing list of prominent athletes who have punctuated big plays by imitating the president-elect.

Moreover, in case readers did not already admire the UFC champ, Jones’s post-fight interview should add to his legend.

“While everybody’s cheering and so happy,” Jones told Rogan “I want to acknowledge Jesus Christ.”

Then, after acknowledging that he owed his talents to Jesus, the fighter gave fans an important message.

“And I know that there’s millions of people around the world watching right now. And I just want to let you guys know that Jesus loves you so much,” Jones added.

Imagine: Millions of people watched a champion fighter honor the president-elect and then praise Jesus.

In short, every Gaetz-like setback pales in comparison to the ongoing revival of freedom, patriotism and faith under Trump.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
