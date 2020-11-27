In another example of how the coronavirus crisis has turned government bureaucrats into petty dictators, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is demanding that students rat on themselves and their family members simply for celebrating the holidays.

Scott sounded the alarm at a news conference Tuesday, where he said schools will interrogate students to see if they or their parents attended any gatherings after Thanksgiving that included people outside of their immediate households.

The invasive question will be included as part of the schools’ daily health checks, according to the New York Post.

Any student who socialized with people outside their households will be banned from school and required to either take online classes for two weeks or to quarantine for a week and then turn in a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to return to school.

“From my standpoint, this is fair warning to those of you who are planning to have gatherings from outside your household for Thanksgiving,” Scott said, according to Townhall. “If you don’t want your kids to have to transition to remote learning and quarantine for a seven-day period, maybe you ought to make other plans.”

Unfortunately, we know some will still get together and schools have asked for help. @VTEducation will direct schools to ask students or parents if they were part of multi-family gatherings and if the answer is yes, they’ll need to go remote for 14 days or 7 days and a test. 9/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) November 24, 2020

Gov. Scott also warned businesses to consider quarantining employees who don’t follow these restrictions.

“The more we adhere to this policy, the faster we’ll lower case counts & ease up on restrictions,” he claimed.

Shockingly, Gov. Phil Scott is a Republican. This is noteworthy because until recently, it was mostly Democratic governors such as New York’s Andrew Cuomo and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer who imposed unconstitutional restrictions on their citizenry’s personal freedoms.

Now, the harebrained, unscientific approach to stemming the coronavirus crisis has infected Republican lawmakers as well.

@NYGovCuomo wants to restrict religious services, specifically or the Jews. Haven’t they been through enough? And FYI- you can’t restrict religious services. It’s call freedom of religion https://t.co/R7rpvwt93R — Tara (@iamthebaris) October 7, 2020

Keep in mind that the U.S. Constitution is not suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr made this clear in an April memo when he urged the nation’s 94 U.S. Attorneys to “be on the lookout for state and local directives that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens.”

Barr issued the statement in response to public outrage over church closings, business shutdowns and arbitrary curfew orders mandated by local politicians.

“Many policies that would be unthinkable in regular times have become commonplace in recent weeks, and we do not want to unduly interfere with the important efforts of state and local officials to protect the public,” Barr explained. “But the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis. We must therefore be vigilant to ensure its protections are preserved, at the same time that the public is protected.”

This is Chicago. According to the left, THIS is okay but going to church, visiting your dying relatives, or sending your kids to school isn’t. Why the double standard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JzNpcYej3t — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 24, 2020

The glaring hypocrisy of government bureaucrats was underscored when the same politicians who scolded people for wanting to attend church refused to condemn the countless Black Lives Matter riots and gatherings in the name of “social justice.”

