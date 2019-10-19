SECTIONS
News
Print

Study: The US Is the Most Generous Country in the World

A family with an American flag outdoors.Yuganov Konstantin / ShutterstockA family with an American flag outdoors. (Yuganov Konstantin / Shutterstock)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 19, 2019 at 11:56am
Print

The United States has been ranked as the most generous country in the world in a study that analyzed data from 128 different countries.

The U.K.-based nonprofit Charities Aid Foundation published its tenth edition of the World Giving Index report, which displays countries’ charitable habits across the globe over the past decade.

“In taking a step back and looking at giving trends over 10 years, we have created what we hope will serve as a roadmap to continue to grow giving in all its forms across the globe,” CAF Chief Executive, Sir John Low, said according to the nonprofit’s website.

“There are areas of concern, but also key moments of hope in parts of the world that have overcome true hardship.”

So what exactly makes one country more generous than another? Is it wealth? Religion? Cultural norms?

TRENDING: Report: Schiff Tried To Strong-Arm Kurt Volker but It Backfired When Volker Exposed Schiff Instead

CAF says it’s none of those things.

“There is no one trait that points to a country’s generosity,” the report read. “Top performing countries represent a wide range of geographies, religions, cultures and levels of wealth — what they all have in common is simply an inspiring willingness to give.”

The study used data collected by Gallup from 2008 to 2018 to determine how generous a country is based on three questions.

“Have you done any of the following in the past month: helped a stranger, or someone you didn’t know who needed help, donated money to a charity or volunteered your time to an organisation?”

Do the results of this study surprise you?

Over 1.3 million individuals participated, which helped CAF rank the 128 countries from most generous to least.

The top three generous countries according to the new study are the United States, 58 percent, Myanmar, 58 percent, and New Zealand, 57 percent.

The study showed no significant difference between the generosity between men and women but did determine that as people get older, despite their gender, they are more likely to help and stranger and donate money.

Although the United States ranked as the most generous country overall, it ranked third most likely to help a stranger, eleventh most likely to donate money and fifth most likely to volunteer time.

RELATED: Spike Reported in Bacterial Disease Affecting Dogs That Can Spread to Humans

The study also showed that while the U.S. ranked as the top country in the past decade, there has been a decrease in the country’s generosity since 2014.

CAF also noted that the 2017 tax haul may affect Americans’ likelihood to donate money because millions of Americans are “no longer claiming a specific charitable deduction for their donations through their tax return.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Study: The US Is the Most Generous Country in the World
Suicide Rates Among Children 10 to 14 Years Old Have Tripled, Experts Blame Social Media
Heartwarming Video Captures Pilot During His Final Flight Giving Wings to 2-Year-Old Boy
Unsolved: Children Still Looking for Mother Who Disappeared After a Halloween Party 23 Years Ago
Kind Firefighters Help Calm Little Girl After Car Accident by Letting Her Paint Their Nails
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×