The president of a left-leaning think tank who once fantasized about beating a St. Louis couple has resigned after being charged with assaulting his wife.

Jerry Taylor, president of the Washington-based Niskanen Center, was arrested in June and charged with assault and battery of a family member, according to court documents seen by Politico .

Taylor allegedly pushed his wife to the ground during an argument and began slapping her and placing his hands around her neck, the outlet reported.

Taylor denied his wife’s allegations and was ordered to complete an “abusers’ intervention program,” according to court documents.

Taylor resigned from the Niskanen Center on Sept. 6 after being placed on administrative leave.

“Those events for the most part did not occur and I’m confident that the charges will ultimately be dismissed,” Taylor said in a statement. “I sincerely wish my wife the best as she wrestles with the issues she’s dealing with.”

Taylor previously said he would have assaulted Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple featured in a viral video in June 2020 brandishing weapons to defend their home from Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

WARNING: The following contains graphic language that some readers will find offensive.

“If I were in that march, and these racist lunatics were [waving] guns at me, I’d like to think I’d rush them and beat their brains in,” Taylor, whose Twitter account no longer exists, tweeted on June 29.

“And I wouldn’t apologize for it for one [godd***] second.”

Wow, who would have thought that this @NiskanenCenter senior offical who endorsed beating Trump supporters to death, might be violent in other areas? Think tank president quits after domestic violence complaint https://t.co/VN1ffFxEOR via @politico pic.twitter.com/sFSkZIdTgk — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 29, 2021



Taylor also said he was rooting for “antifa to punch these idiots out” and called for the McCloskeys to be “locked up,” according to The Federalist.

The Niskanen Center did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

