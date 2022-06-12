Share
News

Three Arrested in Fatal Beating of Teen at School Founded by LeBron James, Incident Started Over a Water Gun

 By Jack Davis  June 12, 2022 at 11:20am
Share

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy who was killed in the parking lot of LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, on June 2.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, were arrested on Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron police, according to Fox News. The victim was identified as teenager Ethan Liming.

“I am happy to report that today, officers with the Akron Police Department, made several arrests in connection with the death of Ethan Liming,” Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said. “We thank the members of the community for their outpouring of support that helped investigators throughout this investigation.”

Trending:
This 'Dumb S***' Will Cost Us the House: AOC Blasted by Dem Mastermind as 2022 Red Tsunami Builds

Officials said the incident at the school grew out of what appeared to be a stunt by Liming and some friends.

“In the moments leading up to the incident, one or more occupants in [Liming’s] vehicle were riding around the surrounding area shooting a SPLATRBALL Water Bead Blaster at objects and possibly unsuspecting people,” a police statement said, according to Fox.

The group then went to the basketball courts where several teens “targeted or approached the subjects who were on the court and fired the gel soft gun at them,” police said.

Mylett said that at least two people in the vehicle with Liming fired the gel gun at several people on the court, who dispersed but later converged on the vehicle in which Liming was riding.

Will the three face hate crime charges?

It was unclear if Liming fired the gun, police said, according to WOIO-TV.

According to WOIO, Akron police found Liming unconscious on the ground.

Police said they found the teenager “knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted.”

Despite officers’ efforts, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Liming’s family issued a statement after the boy’s death.

Related:
Girl, 9, Eaten Alive by Lice - Mom, Grandma Charged with 1st-Degree Murder

“Our whole family is beyond thankful for the help the community has given us. Throughout this whole process we’ve seen horrific things, but the good we’ve seen is just so much brighter. We love our son, and we miss him dearly,” the statement said.

Liming was the fourth Akron Public Schools student to die since May 23, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.


An 8-year-old and her 10-year-old were killed in a house fire on May 23, and a 15-year-old student was shot and killed on May 24.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack said Liming attended Firestone Community Learning Center, where he was a rising senior and a leader in the Academy of Design.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Liz Cheney's Polling Collapses Going Into Jan. 6 Hearing as Challenger Boasts Literal 2:1 Lead
Girl, 9, Eaten Alive by Lice - Mom, Grandma Charged with 1st-Degree Murder
New Discoveries on Shroud of Turin Directly Contradict 1988 Carbon Dating, Puts Roughly Around Judea Some 2,000 Years Ago
Three Arrested in Fatal Beating of Teen at School Founded by LeBron James, Incident Started Over a Water Gun
Rover Snaps Picture of Strange Martian Formation; Image of Otherworldly 'Architecture' Sets Internet Ablaze
See more...

Conversation